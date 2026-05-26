Horizon3.AI Europe GmbH

As AI Accelerates Attacks, Horizon3.ai Brings "Algorithm vs Algorithm" Security to Infosecurity Europe

London (ots)

- New Horizon3.ai research finds 97% of CISOs trust their security controls, but only 12% have validated them in the past three months

- Dan Bird MBE, Field CTO EMEA at Horizon3.ai, to deliver a Deep Dive Stage session at Infosecurity Europe 2026 titled Algorithm vs Algorithm: Building Offensive Security for the AI Threat Era

- Horizon3.ai will showcase NodeZero, the world's best and most experienced AI Hacker, at Booth B140 from 2-4 June

As AI rapidly accelerates reconnaissance, exploitation and attack automation, cybersecurity teams are increasingly confronting a growing gap between perceived security and actual resilience against real-world attacks.

New global research from Horizon3.ai highlights this disconnect. Based on a survey of 750 security leaders and practitioners across Europe and the US, The State of Assumed Security found that while 97% of CISOs believe their security controls would detect lateral movement or privilege escalation, only 12% say those controls have actually been validated within the past three months. Just 30% report testing whether vulnerabilities have truly been eliminated after patching.

The findings suggest many organisations still measure cybersecurity activity - such as scanning, patching and ticket closure - rather than whether an attacker could still successfully compromise the environment. As AI-driven attacks continue to increase in speed and sophistication, that gap is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

At Infosecurity Europe 2026 in London, Horizon3.ai will demonstrate how organisations can move beyond "assumed security" through continuous attack path validation and AI-driven proactive security. Visitors to Booth B140 will be able to see NodeZero, the world's best and most experienced AI Hacker, in action and explore how Horizon3.ai's AI-native Proactive Security Platform helps security teams validate real resilience against modern attack scenarios.

Dan Bird MBE to Address AI-Driven Cybersecurity

Dan Bird MBE, Field CTO EMEA at Horizon3.ai, will speak on the Deep Dive Stage at Infosecurity Europe on Wednesday 3 June from 3:05-3:50 PM.

His session Algorithm vs Algorithm: Building Offensive Security for the AI Threat Era will explore how AI is transforming both offensive and defensive cybersecurity capabilities.

The session will examine:

- how attackers are already using AI to automate reconnaissance and accelerate exploitation

- why many organisations still rely on human-led testing models that struggle to keep pace

- how security teams can continuously validate attack paths and security controls

- why cybersecurity is increasingly becoming "AI vs AI"

The presentation will also include a live demonstration featuring realistic modern attack scenarios and approaches to proactive defensive validation using Horizon3.ai's AI-native Proactive Security Platform.

Journalists attending Infosecurity Europe are invited to arrange time with Dan Bird at the event for interviews, commentary, background discussions or deeper conversations.

Event Information

Infosecurity Europe 2026

2-4 June 2026

ExCeL London

Horizon3.ai Booth: B140

Deep Dive Stage Session

Algorithm vs Algorithm: Building Offensive Security for the AI Threat Era

Speaker: Dan Bird, Field CTO EMEA

Wednesday 3 June 2026 | 3:05-3:50 PM

To arrange an interview with Dan Bird during or ahead of Infosecurity Europe, please get in touch in advance. Dan is also available separately for contributed articles, expert commentary, podcast discussions and follow-up interviews around these themes.

About Horizon3.a:

Horizon3.ai, the AI-native proactive security company, has redefined how organisations validate and strengthen their defences. It is the company behind NodeZero®, the world's best and most experienced AI hacker, used by 4 of the Fortune 10, global banks, top global pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturers, and critical infrastructure operators.

NodeZero enables organisations to proactively hack, fix, verify, and repeat testing on demand across their environment, resulting in stronger defences and measurable improvements in cyber resilience over time. Founded by former U.S. Special Operations members and industry experts, Horizon3.ai is trusted by more than 5,500 customers who have executed over 250,000 production-safe pentests.

Recognised as one of the world's most innovative and fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, Horizon3.ai has been honoured by Fast Company, Deloitte, Inc., Fortune, and the Black Unicorn Awards. Founded by former U.S. Special Operations members and industry experts, the company is headquartered in San Francisco.

Original-Content von: Horizon3.AI Europe GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell