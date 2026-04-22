PAIR Finance GmbH

PAIR Finance launches in Romania with Klarna as Day-One Partner

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Berlin/Warsaw (ots)

● Romania as PAIR Finance's twelfth market underscores growth trajectory in Central and Eastern Europe – managed from the Warsaw hub

● Market entry in record time of three weeks highlights scalability of European One-Platform strategy

● AI-first, customer-oriented debt collection: Klarna partners with PAIR Finance from day one

PAIR Finance, Europe's leading AI debt collection platform, announces its launch in Romania. This expansion accelerates the company's growth trajectory in the CEE region, following its entry into Poland in 2025. The fintech company serves major clients across Europe including Zalando and Klarna. As part of the Romanian launch, Klarna, one of the world's leading payment providers, is extending its existing pan-European partnership with PAIR Finance to the Romanian market.

Artificial Intelligence and Behavioural Psychology Replace Traditional Dunning Letters

The AI-first fintech company relies on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Behavioural Psychology to improve service quality in debt collection for consumers while maximising recovery rates for business clients. The key to success: identifying the best individual communication for every person across six dimensions – tone, timing, channel, frequency, style, and payment options. PAIR Finance processes more than 10 billion data points and analyses 30,000 communication strategies. This approach leads to higher recovery rates, on average 10 to 15 percent more than traditional providers. Consumers rate PAIR Finance with four out of five stars for customer satisfaction (CSAT).

Platform Strategy Enables Market Entry in three weeks

PAIR Finance's Romanian operations are managed from the Warsaw Hub. The company's technologically-centralistic platform approach enables minimal platform adjustments from the Tech-HQ in Berlin to seamlessly adapt to local specifics, including technical integration, compliance implementation, cultural nuances, and local payment methods, allowing for full operational readiness within just three weeks. Pan-European clients benefit from consistent simplicity: one contract, one point of contact, one API integration, one customer portal, and one billing structure across all European markets.

Jan Hansson, Vice President Debt Collection Klarna AB: "PAIR Finance is one of the most dynamic players in AI-powered debt collection in Europe and a key part of our international strategy. As we expand in Central and Eastern Europe, their ability to launch Romania in record speed while maintaining the high standards that have consistently exceeded our expectations – higher recovery rates, strong compliance, and superior customer experience – is exactly why we're extending our partnership from day one."

Stephan Stricker, CEO and Founder PAIR Finance Group:“As the European leader in AI-first debt collections, our technology and platform are engineered for rapid adaptability. This enables us to offer emerging markets like Romania to our existing clients in record time, just three weeks from decision to full operation. Our AI-driven approach doesn't just expand into new territories; it transforms how quickly and efficiently our pan-European partners can scale across the CEE region and beyond."

Michał Gębała, Managing Director PAIR Finance Poland: "We are delighted to bring Romanian consumers modern, flexible payment solutions when they need them most. Romania's digital payment landscape has undergone significant transformation in recent years, driven by technological advancements, increased smartphone penetration, and evolving consumer preferences. With digitalisation gaining real momentum and the shift in how businesses approach customer relationships, we see clear growth potential.”

Romania: Digital Transition Creates Strong Demand for Modern Receivables Solutions

Romania's payment landscape is characterised by a dynamic coexistence of traditional and digital methods. Whilst cash remains prevalent for small transactions and in areas with limited infrastructure, urban populations are rapidly adopting digital alternatives, with card and mobile wallet usage accelerating particularly amongst younger demographics. This transition phase, where traditional preferences meet accelerating digital adoption, creates an opportunity for a modern, AI-driven collection solution that combines digital efficiency with approaches tailored to diverse payment preferences.

PAIR Finance is active in 12 markets, in the past years expanding to Poland, Sweden and Italy, with over 600 business clients across Europe.

Image material for editorial use can be found at: https://pairfinance.com/en/romania/

About PAIR Finance

PAIR Finance is a leading fintech for digital debt collection and receivables management. The company is changing the collections industry with its sustainable digital, efficient and customer-centric approach. With the help of artificial intelligence, behavioural psychology and data science, PAIR Finance is setting a new standard in debt collection that supports business customers and consumers alike. More than 600 companies from various industries are successfully working with the debt collection solution for the digital age. The fast-growing company, which was founded in Berlin in 2016, has a renowned private equity investor at its side in Pollen Street. PAIR Finance has more than 250 experienced employees (FTE) at its offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, Stockholm, Warsaw, Vienna, and Zurich and is led by founder and CEO Stephan Stricker.

Website: pairfinance.com I LinkedIn: linkedin.com/pairfinance

Original-Content von: PAIR Finance GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell