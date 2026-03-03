Schwarz Corporate Affairs GmbH & Co. KG

Romanian Retailer La Cocoș Acquired by the Companies of Schwarz Group

Neckarsulm/Bucharest (ots)

● Successful hypercash concept offers significant potential for Romania and other European markets

● Increased presence and further expansion in Romania

Following the approval granted by the Romanian competition authority, La Cocoș is set to become a company of Schwarz Group due to the latter's successful acquisition of a majority interest in the former. This strategic acquisition is a decisive step towards securing long-term competitiveness in the important Romanian market and expanding the footprint of the companies of Schwarz Group in Romania. The company's concept will also be established in other European countries.

Continuation of a successful concept

La Cocoș employs a "hypercash" concept which entails an innovative approach to the retail sector. It is characterized by large sales areas and a focused product range of around 12,000 items. A functional presentation of goods enables La Cocoș to minimize operating costs and pass these savings on to customers in the form of lower prices. This makes the company's offering attractive to private households and small businesses alike. The concept appeals to particularly price-conscious consumers with staggered discounts depending on the quantity purchased.

The hypercash model will be expanded together with the current management within Romania. Store employees will also remain employed at the company after the acquisition.

Christian Groh, CEO of Schwarz Corporate Solutions, explains: "We are impressed with La Cocoș's Romanian identity and strength. La Cocoș will therefore continue to operate as an independent company. Future investments will enable us to consolidate our market position and successfully position La Cocoș for the future. In addition, we are also focusing on international expansion with the hypercash business model."

Investment and secure jobs through expansion

"The collaboration with the companies of Schwarz Group opens up new prospects for growth and further development," says Iulian Nica, managing director of La Cocoș. "Together we can accelerate the expansion of La Cocoș. This means that customers in other regions of Romania will benefit from our offering, while at the same time we are strengthening the country's economy through our investments."

Expansion means significant investment in the Romanian economy. By developing new locations and opening new stores, La Cocoș will create secure, well-paid jobs – both directly within the stores and administrative functions themselves, as well as indirectly with suppliers and service providers. The next stores are due to open before the end of this year.

In addition to growth in Romania, the focus is also on international expansion with the hypercash model. This concept offers substantial potential for other European markets and will therefore also be rolled out in other countries.

About La Cocoș

La Cocoș is a Romanian retailer that, since its establishment in 2014, has successfully established itself in the Hypercash segment. The company currently operates seven stores in Romania and has over 1,400 employees. In 2025, La Cocoș achieved a turnover of approximately 300 million euros. The successful La Cocoș concept is to be further expanded in Romania in the coming years. La Cocoș is part of the companies of Schwarz Group, which also include Lidl and Kaufland.

About Schwarz Group

Schwarz Group is an international leader in the retail industry with about 14,200 stores and 595,000 employees. In the 2024 fiscal year, the companies of Schwarz Group generated a total sales volume of 175.4 billion euros. Their unique ecosystem lets them cover the full value cycle: from production and retail to recycling and digitalization. They create solutions to make peoples' lives safer, healthier and more sustainable, both right now and in the future – they act ahead.

Lidl and Kaufland form the pillars of the food retail market and are an integral part of customers' daily lives in 32 countries. Many of the own-brand products and much of the sustainable packaging come directly from Schwarz Produktion. Through its recycling management solutions, the environmental service provider PreZero promotes a functional circular economy and is investing in a clean future. The IT and digital division, Schwarz Digits, provides compelling digital products and services that meet the high German data protection standards, thus ensuring the maximum degree of digital sovereignty. As a partner service provider, Schwarz Corporate Solutions assists the companies of Schwarz Group with all matters related to administration, HR, operational activities and everything in between.

