Typhoon HIL, Inc.

Typhoon HIL Unveils Advanced BESS Integration Testing with Real-Time Digital Twin Technology

Bild-Infos

Download

Munich, Germany (ots)

Typhoon HIL, a leader in real-time simulation technology, announces the launch of its cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) integration testing platform, designed to revolutionize how Power Plant Controllers (PPC), Power Conversion Systems (PCS), Battery Management Systems (BMS), and microgrid solutions are validated and deployed.

The new solution enables users to test their systems with high-fidelity, real-time digital models, ensuring seamless integration and robust performance. The platform features:

Real PPC Communication Interface: Supports industry-standard protocols including Modbus, CAN, and IEC 61850, enabling direct connection between real PPCs and digital for intensive interoperability testing.

Comprehensive BMS Communication Models: Compatible with BMS from world-leading for faster deployment on site.

Rich Fault Simulation: Automated, real-time fault simulation capabilities for rigorous system validation, reduction of blind spots, and increasing of test coverage.

Collaboration with Leading PCS Suppliers: Digital twins developed in partnership with top PCS manufacturers.

Complete Project Lifecycle Coverage: From vendor qualification and grid-code compliance testing to decades of operational support.

Ultimate Commercial Flexibility: Solutions available for rent, lease, purchase, or as a full-scope service.

Typhoon HIL test solutions allow for easy in-house deployment of fully automated test procedures, compliant with global standards such as AEMO, UL, and EN. This innovation empowers energy professionals to accelerate project timelines, reduce risk, and ensure grid-ready performance for modern energy storage systems.

Typhoon HIL is the market leader in ultra-high-fidelity Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) solutions, that accelerate innovation in power electronics, e-Mobility, and grid modernization applications. Our vertically integrated solutions unlock value stacking, enabling customers to accelerate time to market while reducing costs and enhancing quality. Committed to technical and business excellence, our mission is to engineer and promote environmentally sustainable power technologies that scale. Learn more at website: www.typhoon-hil.com

A BESS test setup will be showcased at The Smarter E in Munich, Germany at the Typhoon HIL booth in Hall 0, Booth 0.341 throughout the event, with dedicated demo events scheduled every day of the trade show at 10AM and 2PM. The setup combines an EPC Power controller for CAB1000, an ABB SSC600 Smart Substation Controller, and the Typhoon HIL HIL606 real-time simulator. The live demo will show how BESS integrators can validate inverter and plant-level control logic under realistic grid and operating conditions before commissioning and site deployment.

Original-Content von: Typhoon HIL, Inc., übermittelt durch news aktuell