StorysBlaulichtMeine Abos

Recherche

Info

Themen

    mehr Themen

    Land/Sprache

    Die Presseportal-App

    Google PlayApp Store
    Alle Storys
    Folgen
    Keine Meldung von ams AG mehr verpassen.

    25.06.2020 – 23:21

    ams AG

    EANS-News: ams AG
    ams rejects media allegations of unlawful trading by ams management

    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Corporate News übermittelt durch euro adhoc. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent
  verantwortlich.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (25 June 2020) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading
worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has taken note of
today's media reports alleging investigations by the Austrian financial market
authority into trading in ams shares by management.

ams clarifies that it is not aware of any investigation by, or regulatory
request related to, its employees, board members or the company and its
subsidiaries by any financial markets or other authority. Today's reports make
reference to historic allegations made by media outlets in 2019, Already back
then ams clearly stated that it had no knowledge of any investigation by
financial market authorities against any employee or board member of ams.

ams has policies and procedures in place which govern employee, management and
other trading transactions. They are reviewed regularly and compliance is
actively monitored.


###

About ams
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor
solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing
a seamless interface between humans and technology.
ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form
factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products
include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for
consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs around 8,500 people globally and
serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock
exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https:
//ams.com [https://ams.com/]

Join ams social media channels:
>Twitter [https://twitter.com/amsAnalog] >LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/
company/ams-ag] >Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/amsAnalog] >YouTube [https:/
/www.youtube.com/user/amsAnalog]

ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and
services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or
product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate
at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.



Rückfragehinweis:
Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-0
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211
Email: investor@ams.com

Ende der Mitteilung                               euro adhoc
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
    Emittent:    ams AG
             Tobelbader Strasse   30
             A-8141 Premstaetten
Telefon:     +43 3136 500-0
FAX:         +43 3136 500-931211
Email:    investor@ams.com
WWW:      www.ams.com
ISIN:        AT0000A18XM4
Indizes:
Börsen:      SIX Swiss Exchange
Sprache:     Deutsch

    Original-Content von: ams AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell

    Alle Storys
    Folgen
    Keine Meldung von ams AG mehr verpassen.
    • Druckversion
    • PDF-Version
    Orte in dieser Story
    Themen in dieser Story
    Weitere Storys: ams AG
    Weitere Storys: ams AG
    Alle StorysAlle
    Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
    Das könnte Sie auch interessieren