03.10.2017 – 14:01

Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC and Debiopharm International SA Announce Commercial Availability of Triptodur(TM), Triptorelin 6-month Formulation, for Treatment of Central Precocious Puberty (CPP)

Atlanta, GA, USA and Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - Triptodur(TM), (triptorelin) extended release injectable suspension, has been shown to arrest or reverse the clinical signs of puberty associated with CPP via a once every six-month intramuscular (IM) injection. Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a U.S. based specialty ...
11.01.2017 – 14:21

Debiopharm International SA kündigt positive Ergebnisse bei Phase 2 der klinischen Prüfung von Debio 1450 bei Patienten mit akuten bakteriellen Infektionen von Haut und Hautstrukturen an

Lausanne (ots) - Die Studie hat bei Patienten mit akuten Staphylokokkeninfektionen von Haut und Hautstrukturen für die beiden getesteten Dosen die Wirksamkeit und Sicherheit von Debio 1450 gezeigt, dass der erste Vertreter Staphylokokken-selektiver Antibiotika ist Debiopharm International SA (Debiopharm - ...
31.08.2016 – 07:55

Debiopharm investiert zweistelligen Millionenbetrag in kanadisches Startup GenePOC, das auf die Entwicklung von schnellen Diagnosetests spezialisiert ist

Québec, Kanada und Lausanne, Schweiz (ots/PRNewswire) - GenePOC, das gerade erst die CE-Kennzeichnung für seinen ersten bakteriologischen Test erhalten hat, wird diesen Herbst mit der Kommerzialisierung in Europa beginnen, und Debiopharm wird zukünftig eine Produktreihe in Martigny einführen Der Debiopharm ...

