Debiopharm International SA
Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC and Debiopharm International SA Announce Commercial Availability of Triptodur(TM), Triptorelin 6-month Formulation, for Treatment of Central Precocious Puberty (CPP)
Atlanta, GA, USA and Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - Triptodur(TM), (triptorelin) extended release injectable suspension, has been shown to arrest or reverse the clinical signs of puberty associated with CPP via a once every six-month intramuscular (IM) injection. Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a U.S. based specialty ...