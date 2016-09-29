Lenzing AG

Subtitle: Employment contract for Chief Commercial Officer with responsibility
for marketing and sales will be valid for a further three-year period

Board of Directors (Appointments and Changes)

Lenzing, September 29, 2016 - In its meeting held on September 28, 2016, the
Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG resolved to extend the Management Board mandate
of Robert van de Kerkhof ahead of time. The new three-year contract for Robert
van de Kerkhof, who as Chief Commercial Officer is responsible for the group's
marketing and sales, will begin in January 2017. "Since he started working for
Lenzing AG in May 2014, Robert van de Kerkhof has played a significant role in
the successful repositioning of Lenzing as a premium supplier on the global
fiber market. We are very pleased that he has agreed to continue with Lenzing
for another term of office", says Hanno Bästlein, Chairman of the Supervisory
Board of Lenzing AG on the occasion of van de Kerkhof's reappointment.

In addition to Robert van de Kerkhof, the Management Board of Lenzing AG
consists of CEO Stefan Doboczky and CFO Thomas Obendrauf.

