EANS-Adhoc: PALFINGER continues to grow, thanks to positive development in Europe and acquisitions - Strong increase in operating profitability

27.10.2016
- 10.9 per cent revenue growth to EUR 996.6 million
- Harding acquisition makes PALFINGER world market leader in maritime lifesaving
equipment
- 14.7 per cent increase in EBITDA normalized by restructuring costs (EBITDAn)
to EUR 131.1 million
- 3.4 per cent rise in consolidated net result to EUR 49.7 million
______________________________________________________________________________
| | Q1-Q3 2014*| Q1-Q3 2015*| Q1-Q3 2016| %|
|Revenue | 782.5| 898.9| 996.6| 10.9%|
|(EUR million) |_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|EBITDAn** | 82.0| 114.3| 131.1| 14.7%|
|(EUR million) |_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|EBITDAn | 10.5%| 12.7%| 13.2%| -|
|margin** in % |_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|EBITn** | 55.7| 84.0| 96.9| 15.4%|
|(EUR million) |_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|EBITn | 7.1%| 9.3%| 9.7%| -|
|margin** in % |_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|EBIT | 55.7| 77.3| 86.4| 11.7%|
|(operating | | | | |
|result) |_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|Consolidated | 32.2| 48.1| 49.7| 3.4%|
|net result for| | | | |
|the period | | | | |
|(EUR million) |_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|Human | 7,376| 8,765| 9,144| 4.3%|
|resources*** |_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
* Figures were adjusted with retrospective effect (see 2015 Annual Report
pp. 146-149).
** These figures for 2015 and 2016 were normalized (n) by restructuring costs.
*** Consolidated group companies excluding equity shareholdings as well as
excluding temporary workers.
Bergheim, 27 October 2016
Performance of the PALFINGER Group
In the first three quarters of 2016, the PALFINGER Group posted further growth
in a global environment that continued to be divergent. Revenue rose by 10.9 per
cent to EUR 996.6 million, as compared to EUR 898.9 million in the first three
quarters of 2015, thus setting a new record for a third-quarter result. In
particular the positive development in Europe in almost all the product areas,
as well as the acquisition of Harding, contributed to the expansion of business.
However, the necessary restructuring in North America and the marine business
had a negative impact on results.
Profitability still showed satisfactory development. EBITDA normalized by
restructuring costs (EBITDAn) went up by 14.7 per cent to EUR 131.1 million,
resulting in a margin of 13.2 per cent. Restructuring costs amounted to EUR 10.6
million, as compared to EUR 6.6 million (retrospectively calculated) in the same
period of the previous year. EBIT thus increased by 11.7 per cent from EUR 77.3
million to EUR 86.4 million. The consolidated net result for the first three
quarters of 2016 was EUR 49.7 million, 3.4 per cent higher than the previous
year's figure of EUR 48.1 million. Earnings per share came to EUR 1.33, as
compared to EUR 1.29 in the previous year.
Outlook
The level of incoming orders gives reason to expect that in the fourth quarter
of 2016 the PALFINGER Group will continue to record generally positive, albeit
divergent, business development at regional level. Moreover, the acquisition of
the Harding Group has resulted in an enormous expansion of PALFINGER's business.
However, the necessary restructuring measures, particularly in North America and
in the marine business, will impact negatively on earnings.
For the 2016 financial year, the management still expects revenue growth of
approx. 10 per cent, and an increase in earnings when normalized by integration
and reorganization expenses. PALFINGER still sees the potential to increase the
annual revenue generated by the Group, including the joint venture companies in
China and Russia, by 2017.
The Interim Report for the First Three Quarters of 2016 is available for
download at www.palfinger.ag/en/newsroom/financial-reports.
Text and related picture material is available for downloading from the Press
Corner on our website at www.palfinger.ag.
