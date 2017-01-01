dpa startet neues internationales Fotonetzwerk

Logo der dpa Deutschen Presse-Agentur GmbH. Weiterer Text über ots und www.presseportal.de/nr/8218 / Die Verwendung dieses Bildes ist für redaktionelle Zwecke honorarfrei. Veröffentlichung bitte unter Quellenangabe: "obs/dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH" Bild-Infos Download

Berlin (ots) - (English version below)

Die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur hat am 1. Januar erfolgreich ihr internationales Netzwerk für den aktuellen Bilderdienst, den neuen dpa-Bildfunk, gestartet. Die Bilder kommen von den dpa-Fotografen und von Partneragenturen auf der ganzen Welt, allen voran von der amerikanischen Associated Press als Leading-Agentur für Breaking News. Die britische Press Association, die koreanische Yonhap, die Schweizer Keystone, die Agência Brasil, die österreichische APA, die finnische STT, die polnische PAP und andere Agenturen und Medienunternehmen weltweit steuern bereits zum Start ihre Bilder bei. Dieses auf Kooperation zwischen den Nachrichtenagenturen aufgebaute Netzwerk wird stetig weiter wachsen. Gespräche mit zahlreichen weiteren Partnern laufen.

Koordiniert wird der neue internationale dpa-Bildfunk von der personell erweiterten Bildredaktion in Berlin (dpa-Picturedesk). Erstmals produziert die dpa auch rund um die Uhr einen aus deutscher Perspektive kuratierten und mit deutschen Bildtexten versehenen Bildfunk. Dafür wurden eigens Bildredaktionen in Buenos Aires und Sydney aufgebaut, der dpa-Picturedesk in Kairo wird noch in diesem Frühjahr seinen Betrieb aufnehmen.

"Keine Weltagentur kommt ohne ein Netz von starken Partnern mit exzellenten Fotografen aus", sagte dpa-Chefredakteur Sven Gösmann. "Wir brauchen Fotografen, die sich in ihrer Region auskennen, um unseren Kunden in Deutschland, aber auch weltweit das bestmögliche Angebot zu machen."

dpa-Geschäftsführer Peter Kropsch sagte: "Unsere Kunden erhalten mehr als 1000 genau auf den Bedarf des deutschen Marktes abgestimmte Bilder am Tag. Unsere Redakteure wählen jedes einzelne Bild aus, stimmen sich mit den anderen Ressorts der dpa ab und betexten jedes Bild. Das ist nicht nur ein journalistischer Service für unsere Kunden, es erleichtert auch in deren Redaktionen ganz erheblich die Arbeitsabläufe."

"Wenn unsere Kunden bislang etwas an unserem Bilderangebot kritisiert haben, dann war das häufig der internationale Teil", sagte dpa-Fotochef Peer Grimm. "Gerade bei Eilmeldungen fehlten oft die passenden Fotos. Darauf reagieren wir jetzt mit dem besten dpa-Bildangebot aller Zeiten."

Die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH ist der unabhängige Dienstleister für multimediale Inhalte. Die Nachrichtenagentur versorgt als Marktführer in Deutschland tagesaktuelle Medien aus dem In- und Ausland. Ein weltumspannendes Netz von Redakteuren und Reportern garantiert die eigene Nachrichtenbeschaffung nach im dpa-Statut festgelegten Grundsätzen: unparteiisch und unabhängig von Weltanschauungsfragen, Wirtschafts- und Finanzgruppen oder Regierungen. dpa arbeitet über alle Mediengrenzen hinweg, rund um die Uhr. Auf diese Qualität verlassen sich Printmedien, Rundfunksender, Online- und Mobilfunkanbieter sowie andere Unternehmenskunden in mehr als 100 Ländern. Mehr unter www.dpa.com

dpa launches new international photo network

The dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur successfully launched its new international picture network on 1st January. The pictures come from dpa photographers and partner agencies around the world, most notably from leading breaking news agency the American Associated Press. The British Press Association, Korean Yonhap, Swiss Keystone, Agência Brasil, Austrian APA, Finnish STT, Polish PAP and other agencies and media companies worldwide are also contributing their images to this unique network. And this is just the beginning. There will be even more partners worldwide.

The new international dpa picture network is being coordinated by an expanded dpa-Picturedesk in Berlin. For the first time, dpa is producing a picture service curated from a German perspective and equipped with German captions - 24/7. For this purpose, there are image editing hubs in Buenos Aires and Sydney, and the dpa-Picturedesk in Cairo will be operational this spring.

"No international agency can exist without a network of strong partners with excellent photographers", says dpa editor-in-chief Sven Gösmann. "We need photographers who are well versed in their region to make the best possible offering for our customers in Germany and worldwide."

"Our customers receive more than 1,000 bespoke images per day," says dpa-CEO Peter Kropsch. "Our editors choose every single picture, coordinate with the other departments of dpa and describe each picture. This is not only a journalistic service for our customers, it also facilitates the work processes considerably in their editorial departments."

"When customers have had concerns about our picture service in the past, it has often been regarding the international offering," says Peer Grimm, head of dpa's picture service. "Especially in breaking news situations, fast photos were often missing. We are now responding with the best image service dpa has ever had."

About dpa

The German Press Agency dpa is a trusted, accurate and independent provider of news with the digital and multimedia content to power the media at home and abroad. Our customers benefit from the extensive global network of correspondents and editors maintained by Germany's leading news wire. News gathering is completely free of outside influence which in turn guarantees that coverage lives up to the strict requirements of the dpa charter: This document lays down that reporting must be free of bias and unfettered by political, economic or governmental ideologies. Print media, radio stations, online and mobile communication providers in more than 100 countries rely on this journalistic excellence around-the-clock. Among dpa clients are parliaments, governmental and non-governmental organisations as well as businesses and public relations agencies. They all derive news content from the wide range of products and services provided by the dpa group of companies. www.dpa.com

