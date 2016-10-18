C-QUADRAT Investment AG

EANS-Adhoc: C-QUADRAT Investment AG
Termination of the current share-buyback program

18.10.2016 – 17:23 


Buybacks
18.10.2016


The management board of C-QUADRAT Investment AG (ISIN AT0000613005) has decided
today to terminate the running share-buyback program, which was originally
planned to end on October 31, 2017, prematurely as of today, due to the changed
conditions after completion of the takeover procedure. 

The following information is provided pursuant to § 7 (4) of the Austrian
Disclosure Regulation 2002 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2002):

No shares have been bought back under the terminated share buyback program.
Currently, C-QUADRAT Investment AG does not own any treasury shares.


Further inquiry note:
Andreas Wimmer
Schottenfeldgasse 20
A-1070 Vienna
Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316
E-Mail: a.wimmer@investmentfonds.at 
www.c-quadrat.com

issuer:      C-QUADRAT Investment AG
             Schottenfeldgasse 20
             A-1070 Wien
phone:       +43 1 515 66-0
FAX:         +43 1 515 66-159
mail:     c-quadrat@investmentfonds.at
WWW:      www.c-quadrat.com
sector:      Financial & Business Services
ISIN:        AT0000613005
indexes:     Standard Market Auction
stockmarkets: official market: Frankfurt, Wien 
language:   English
