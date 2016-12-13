-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information/Financing OeBB-Infrastruktur AG (Bond Ticker OBND) informs that funding in the year 2017 will be provided primarily by loans of the Republic of Austria in the volume of up to EUR 1.65 bn provided by the Austrian Treasury (OeBFA) instead of by bond transactions of the company. According to Eurostat-criteria OeBB-Infrastruktur AG belongs to sector "state". Because of the fact that bonds of the Republic of Austria can be issued at lower yields in the capital markets, the decision of a long-term funding of the investments of OeBB-Infrastruktur AG by loans of the Republic of Austria has been made in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Austrian Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology. All existing bonds of OeBB-Infrastruktur AG and the included guarantees by the Republic of Austria will remain unaffected by this broadening of the available financial instruments of OeBB-Infrastruktur AG. Funding of the investments of OeBB-Infrastruktur AG into the railway infrastructure of Austria is based on the provisions of the Federal Budget Act, Federal Fiscal Act and Federal Railways Act. Additional funding for OeBB-Infrastruktur AG is provided by the European Investment Bank. Further inquiry note: ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG Mag. Alfred Buder Tel.: +43 664 6174386 mailto:alfred.buder@oebb.at end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- company: ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG Praterstern 3 A-1020 Wien phone: +43 1 93000 - 0 WWW: www.oebb.at sector: Railway ISIN: - indexes: stockmarkets: stock market: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien language: English