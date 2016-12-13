ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG

EANS-News: ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG
Funding of the Company in the Year 2017

13.12.2016 – 12:11 


Company Information/Financing

OeBB-Infrastruktur AG  (Bond Ticker OBND) informs that funding in the year 2017
will be provided primarily by loans of the Republic of Austria in the volume of
up to EUR 1.65 bn provided by the Austrian Treasury (OeBFA) instead of by bond
transactions of the company.

According to Eurostat-criteria OeBB-Infrastruktur AG belongs to sector "state".
Because of the fact that bonds of the Republic of Austria can be issued at lower
yields in the capital markets, the decision of a long-term funding of the
investments of OeBB-Infrastruktur AG  by loans of the Republic of Austria has
been made in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Austrian
Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology.

All existing bonds of OeBB-Infrastruktur AG and the included guarantees by the
Republic of Austria will remain unaffected by this broadening of the available
financial instruments of OeBB-Infrastruktur AG.

Funding of the investments of OeBB-Infrastruktur AG into the railway
infrastructure of Austria is based on the provisions of the Federal Budget Act,
Federal Fiscal Act and Federal Railways Act.

Additional funding for OeBB-Infrastruktur AG is provided by the European
Investment Bank.

Further inquiry note:
ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG
Mag. Alfred Buder
Tel.: +43 664 6174386
mailto:alfred.buder@oebb.at

company:     ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG
             Praterstern  3
             A-1020 Wien
phone:       +43 1 93000 - 0
WWW:      www.oebb.at
sector:      Railway
ISIN:        -
indexes:     
stockmarkets: stock market: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien 
language:   English
