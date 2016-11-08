Andritz AG

EANS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ AG: supplement to the buyback program

08.11.2016 – 08:31 


Buybacks
08.11.2016


Graz, November 8, 2016.  ANDRITZ AG announces the following as a supplement to
the publication of April 13, 2016: The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG resolved to
make use of the authorization pursuant to the resolution by the 109th Annual
General Meeting of the company on March 30, 2016, to buy back shares pursuant to
§ 65(1), line 8 AktG. This resolution authorizes the Executive Board to purchase
a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital of ANDRITZ AG including the shares
the company has already acquired by purchase.

- Date of the authorization resolution by the Annual General Meeting pursuant 
  to § 65 (1), line 8 AktG:
  March 30, 2016

- Date and form of publication of the authorization resolution:
  March 30, 2016 via "euro adhoc" and on the company's website at 
  www.andritz.com

- Start and expected duration of the buy-back program:
  November 11, 2016 until September 30, 2018

- Type of shares to which the buy-back program refers:
  ANDRITZ AG no-par value shares issued to bearers

- Intended volume (number of shares) of the buy-back program: 
  Up to 2,000,000 company shares issued to bearers, which is equal to 1.92 
  percent of the company's share capital

- Lowest and highest amount to be paid per share:
  The lowest amount to be paid in the buy-back must not be less than the 
  respective amount represented by each share in the capital stock, and the 
  highest amount to be paid in the buy-back must not exceed 10 percent of the 
  average, unweighted closing price on the preceding 10 trading days.

- Form of buy-back:
  Purchase through the Stock Exchange, with no takeover offer being submitted
  on the occasion of the buy-back

- Purpose of buy-back:
  Use of treasury shares for purposes pursuant to the authorization resolution 
  by the Annual General Meeting on March 30, 2016, in particular the 
  improvement of supply and demand for the ANDRITZ share on the Vienna Stock 
  Exchange, however excluding trading of treasury shares for the purpose of 
  profit-making. No shares will be cancelled on the occasion of the buy-back 
  program. The company reserves the right to also use the purchased treasury 
  shares for the purpose of a stock option program for employees, senior 
  executives, and members of the Executive or Supervisory Boards of the company 
  or one of its associated companies if necessary; in this case, the issuer 
  will disclose without delay the number and distribution of the stock options 
  to be granted pursuant to § 6 (1) of the Austrian Publication Ordinance. 
  Furthermore, the company reserves the right to use purchased treasury shares 
  for acquisition of companies, workshops, parts thereof, or company stakes. 
  The company reserves the right to sell purchased treasury shares again 
  through the Vienna Stock Exchange.

- Possible effects of the buy-back program on the listing of the issuing 
  company: 
  None

- Extent of the current stock options within the time period of the stock 
  options granted or planned under § 65 (1), line 8 AktG as part of stock 
  option plans for managers or members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards
  of the issuing company:
  In the event of purchased treasury shares being issued, the issuing company 
  will disclose the extent of the stock options without delay pursuant to § 6 
  (1) of the Austrian Publication Ordinance.

Notice pursuant to § 5 (4) of the Austrian Publication Ordinance 2002: The
details on the transactions conducted as part of this buy-back to be published
pursuant to § 7 of the Austrian Publication Ordinance and any changes to be
published pursuant to § 6 of the Austrian Publication Ordinance will be
published on the ANDRITZ AG website www.andritz.com.

The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG

- End -

Press release for download 
The press release is available for download at the ANDRITZ web site:
www.andritz.com/news.

The ANDRITZ GROUP
ANDRITZ is a globally leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for
hydropower stations, the pulp and paper industry, the metalworking and steel
industries, and for solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial
sectors. The publicly listed technology Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria,
and has a staff of approximately 25,500 employees. ANDRITZ operates over 250
sites worldwide.


Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com

