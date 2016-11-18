Kommunalkredit Austria AG

The interim financial report of Kommunalkredit Austria AG (the "Bank") as of 30
June 2016, published on 26 August 2016, shows a sound balance sheet structure;
the eligible own funds amount to EUR 260.0 million, the total capital ratio
equals 37.2% and the common equity tier-1 ratio is 27.9%. The report also
indicated a sound funding structure with a total volume of long-term funding in
the amount of EUR 2.8 billion (thereof 1.6 billion in senior unsecured bonds and
promissory note loans as well as EUR 1.1 billion in public-sector covered bonds,
as of 30 June 2016) which supports the business profile of the bank
significantly. In particular, the Bank's focus is the structuring and financing
of public-sector infrastructure transactions during the construction phase after
which the financing will be taken over by institutional investors. Within its
continuous optimisation of the balance and funding structure, the Bank herewith
informs that it will also in the future consider and accept appropriate
investors' offers to sell bonds issued by the Bank to it. However, under no
circumstances this publication constitutes a buy-back obligation and the Bank
reserves the right to refuse offers of any kind without giving reasons.

