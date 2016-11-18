-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information The interim financial report of Kommunalkredit Austria AG (the "Bank") as of 30 June 2016, published on 26 August 2016, shows a sound balance sheet structure; the eligible own funds amount to EUR 260.0 million, the total capital ratio equals 37.2% and the common equity tier-1 ratio is 27.9%. The report also indicated a sound funding structure with a total volume of long-term funding in the amount of EUR 2.8 billion (thereof 1.6 billion in senior unsecured bonds and promissory note loans as well as EUR 1.1 billion in public-sector covered bonds, as of 30 June 2016) which supports the business profile of the bank significantly. In particular, the Bank's focus is the structuring and financing of public-sector infrastructure transactions during the construction phase after which the financing will be taken over by institutional investors. Within its continuous optimisation of the balance and funding structure, the Bank herewith informs that it will also in the future consider and accept appropriate investors' offers to sell bonds issued by the Bank to it. However, under no circumstances this publication constitutes a buy-back obligation and the Bank reserves the right to refuse offers of any kind without giving reasons. Further inquiry note: Kommunalkredit Austria AG Mag. Ingo Rieger Head of Treasury - Investor Relations 1092 Wien, Türkenstraße 9 Tel.: +43 (0) 1/31 6 31-620, Fax: -99620 investorrelations@kommunalkredit.at www.kommunalkredit.at end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- company: Kommunalkredit Austria AG Türkenstraße 9 A-1092 Wien phone: +43 1 31 6 31 FAX: +43 1 31 6 31 105 mail: kommunal@kommunalkredit.at WWW: www.kommunalkredit.at sector: Banking ISIN: - indexes: stockmarkets: stock market: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien, SIX Swiss Exchange language: English