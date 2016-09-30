-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Board of Directors (Appointments and Changes) Chief Information Officer Declan Daly informed the company's Supervisory Board that he does not intend to renew his current contract for another term after May 2017 in order to pursue other professional opportunities outside of the Semperit Group. Mr Daly was appointed CIO and Member of the Executive Board in March 2014 and tasked with the design and implementation of a group wide digitisation strategy. This involved the harmonisation of the global process landscape as well as the modernisation of the entire group IT infrastructure. This comprehensive strategy is currently being successfully implemented. The Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding regrets this decision. "Declan Daly has made a major contribution to the modernisation and optimisation of the internal business processes" says Mr. Veit Sorger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The entire Supervisory Board thanks Declan Daly for his significant contribution and wishes him continued success for the future. About Semperit The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally-oriented group that develops, produces, and sells highly specialised rubber and plastic products in more than 100 countries for the medical and industrial sectors: examination and surgical gloves, hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, and products for railway superstructures. The headquarters of this traditional Austrian company, which was founded in 1824, are located in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs more than 7,000 people worldwide, including close to 4,000 in Asia and more than 800 in Austria (Vienna and production site in Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The group has 22 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, America and Australia. In 2015, the group generated sales of EUR 915 million and EBITDA of EUR 96 million. Further inquiry note: Martina Büchele Group Head of Communications Tel.: +43 676 8715 8621 martina.buechele@semperitgroup.com www.semperitgroup.com Stefan Marin Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210 stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- company: Semperit AG Holding Modecenterstrasse 22 A-1030 Wien phone: +43 1 79 777-210 FAX: +43 1 79 777-602 WWW: www.semperitgroup.com sector: Synthetics & Plastics ISIN: AT0000785555 indexes: WBI, ATX Prime, ViDX, Prime Market, ATX Global Players stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English