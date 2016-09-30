Cash statt Prämien

Semperit AG Holding

EANS-News: Semperit AG Holding
Declan Daly terminates board activity with Semperit

30.09.2016 – 17:32 


Board of Directors (Appointments and Changes)

Chief Information Officer Declan Daly informed the company's Supervisory Board
that he does not intend to renew his current contract for another term after May
2017 in order to pursue other professional opportunities outside of the Semperit
Group.
Mr Daly was appointed CIO and Member of the Executive Board in March 2014 and
tasked with the design and implementation of a group wide digitisation strategy.
This involved the harmonisation of the global process landscape as well as the
modernisation of the entire group IT infrastructure. This comprehensive strategy
is currently being successfully implemented.
The Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding regrets this decision. "Declan Daly
has made a major contribution to the modernisation and optimisation of the
internal business processes" says Mr. Veit Sorger, Chairman of the Supervisory
Board. The entire Supervisory Board thanks Declan Daly for his significant
contribution and wishes him continued success for the future.


About Semperit
The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally-oriented
group that develops, produces, and sells highly specialised rubber and plastic
products in more than 100 countries for the medical and industrial sectors:
examination and surgical gloves, hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts,
escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, and products for
railway superstructures. The headquarters of this traditional Austrian company,
which was founded in 1824, are located in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs
more than 7,000 people worldwide, including close to 4,000 in Asia and more than
800 in Austria (Vienna and production site in Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The
group has 22 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in
Europe, Asia, America and Australia. In 2015, the group generated sales of EUR
915 million and EBITDA of EUR 96 million.

Further inquiry note:
Martina Büchele 		
Group Head of Communications
Tel.: +43 676 8715 8621		
martina.buechele@semperitgroup.com
www.semperitgroup.com

Stefan Marin	
Head of Investor Relations	
Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210
stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com

