Semperit AG Holding

EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding
Semperit Group updates its Outlook

20.09.2016 – 18:32 


Earnings Forecast
20.09.2016


Due to the continuous difficult situation in the Medical Sector and the cyclical
decreasing demand in the Industrial Sector, especially in the Sempertrans
segment, Semperit updates its outlook: The operational results of 2016 will be
well below the results in 2015. This results in a decline of about 10% for the
EBITDA and of about 20% for the EBIT.

The Semperit Group will continue its growth strategy consistently despite more
difficult economic conditions. The focus will be on the entering into new
markets in the Industrial Sector and the expansion and optimisation of existing
production capacities. In the Medical Sector (Sempermed segment) the focus will
be on the implementation of further production capacities in Malaysia. The
profitability shall be improved by continuing process optimisations and
efficiency enhancements as well as realising a cost reduction programme.


Further inquiry note:
Martina Büchele 		
Head of Group Communications
Tel.: +43 676 8715 8621		
martina.buechele@semperitgroup.com

Stefan Marin	
Head of Investor Relations	
Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210
stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

