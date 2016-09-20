-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings Forecast 20.09.2016 Due to the continuous difficult situation in the Medical Sector and the cyclical decreasing demand in the Industrial Sector, especially in the Sempertrans segment, Semperit updates its outlook: The operational results of 2016 will be well below the results in 2015. This results in a decline of about 10% for the EBITDA and of about 20% for the EBIT. The Semperit Group will continue its growth strategy consistently despite more difficult economic conditions. The focus will be on the entering into new markets in the Industrial Sector and the expansion and optimisation of existing production capacities. In the Medical Sector (Sempermed segment) the focus will be on the implementation of further production capacities in Malaysia. The profitability shall be improved by continuing process optimisations and efficiency enhancements as well as realising a cost reduction programme. Further inquiry note: Martina Büchele Head of Group Communications Tel.: +43 676 8715 8621 martina.buechele@semperitgroup.com Stefan Marin Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210 stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com www.semperitgroup.com end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer: Semperit AG Holding Modecenterstrasse 22 A-1030 Wien phone: +43 1 79 777-210 FAX: +43 1 79 777-602 WWW: www.semperitgroup.com sector: Synthetics & Plastics ISIN: AT0000785555 indexes: WBI, ATX Prime, ViDX, Prime Market, ATX Global Players stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English