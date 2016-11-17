EANS-News: Rosenbauer International AG/Consolidated revenues down at EUR 602.9 million due to deliveries/Increase in deliveries in North America and parts of Europe/EBIT on similar scale to previous year at EUR 27.3 million

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9-month report/Quarterly results - Consolidated revenues down at EUR 602.9 million due to deliveries - Increase in deliveries in North America and parts of Europe - EBIT on similar scale to previous year at EUR 27.3 million - 2016: Revenues and EBIT expected to be on similar scale to previous year ___________________________________________________________________________ |KEY CORPORATE | | | | | |FIGURES_______|_______________|_______1-9/2015|_______1-9/2016|___Change_%| |Revenues _____|in EUR_million_|__________627.5|__________602.9|_____(4%)__| |EBIT__________|in_EUR_million_|___________27.6|___________27.3|_____(1%)__| |Net profit for| | | | | |the_period____|in_EUR_million_|___________21.1|___________19.6|_____(7%)__| |Cash flow from| | | | | |operating | | | | | |activities____|in_EUR_million_|_________(67.0)|_________(24.7)|__________-| |Equity in % of| | | | | |total_assets__|_______________|__________32.7%|__________32.1%|_____(2%)__| |Investments___|in_EUR_million_|___________17.0|___________17.3|_________2%| |Earnings per | | | | | |share_________|______EUR______|____________1.5|____________1.8|_________6%| |Employees as | | | | | |of September | | | | | |30____________|_______________|__________3,067|__________3,320|_________8%| |Order backlog | | | | | |as of | | | | | |September_30__|in_EUR_million_|__________846.1|__________803.5|_____(5%)__| |Order_intake__|in_EUR_million_|__________698.6|__________588.8|______(16%)| The firefighting industry is facing a range of different challenges in 2016 as well. Trends in demand should remain stable on the North American market. In Europe, the industry is recording a slight upturn. Demand from Asia and the Middle East can be expected to decline in 2016 due to the deteriorating general economic situation there and the low oil price. Revenues The Rosenbauer Group generated revenues of EUR 602.9 million in the first three quarters of 2016 (1-9/2015: EUR 627.5 million). Although revenues climbed by 4% to EUR 219.5 million in the third quarter of the current year, this did not yet compensate for the decline in revenue in the first half of the year. While decreases in deliveries were observed in some Middle Eastern countries, deliveries were on the rise in North America and parts of Europe. The revenues of G&S Brandschutztechnik of EUR 12.2 million were included in the consolidated financial statements for the first time in the reporting period. In July 2016, Rosenbauer International AG founded a joint venture for business with hydraulic firefighting and rescue platforms together with the Italian manufacturer CTE SpA, based in Rovereto. The revenues of Rosenbauer Rovereto of EUR 0.4 million were included in the consolidated financial statements for the first time in the reporting period. Result of operations In the first three quarters, EBIT was on a similar scale to the previous year at EUR 27.3 million (1-9/2015: EUR 27.6 million). Owing to delays in deliveries due to the political situation in the Gulf States and the resulting lower coverage of fixed costs, combined with lower gross margins on orders delivered, the EBIT margin was still at the previous year's level after the third quarter at 4.5% (1-9/2015: 4.4%). Owing to the remeasurement of forward transactions, net finance costs deteriorated year-on-year to EUR -2.3 million (1-9/2015: EUR -1.7 million). Consolidated EBT for the reporting period amounted to EUR 25.3 million (1-9/2015: EUR 26.4 million). Orders The Rosenbauer Group recorded a modest order development in the first three quarters of the year, with incoming orders amounting to EUR 588.8 million (1-9/2015: EUR 698.6 million). The order backlog as of September 30, 2016 was down on the previous year's figure at EUR 803.5 million (September 30, 2015: EUR 846.1 million). This order backlog gives the Rosenbauer Group a satisfactory level of capacity utilization at its production facilities and good visibility for the next ten months. Financial and net assets position For reasons specific to the industry, the structure of the statements of financial position during the year is characterized by high working capital. This is due to the turnaround times, lasting several months, for vehicles in production. In addition, the high intra-year level of total assets of EUR 708.9 million (September 30, 2015: EUR 647.0 million) is attributable to the increase in property, plant and equipment financed by equity. As a result of the upcoming delivery volume in the current year, inventories rose to EUR 197.9 million in the reporting period (September 30, 2015: EUR 189.6 million), while construction contracts remained at a high level of EUR 109.0 million (September 30, 2015: EUR 102.9 million). As a result of increased deliveries before the reporting date, receivables from customers were up year-on-year at EUR 194.2 million (September 30, 2015: EUR 176.1 million). The Group's net debt (the net amount of interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents and securities) is therefore still at a high level of EUR 266.5 million (September 30, 2015: EUR 253.9 million). Owing to the high level of working capital - particularly due to high customer receivables - the cash flow from operating activities was still negative at EUR -24.7 million (1-9/2015: EUR -67.0 million). An improvement in the cash flow from operating activities is expected by the end of the year. Outlook There was a decline in demand for fire service equipment in some Asian countries in the first few months of 2016. As a result of the political unrest and the low oil price, there is no discernible trend indicating that it will be possible to compensate for this weak demand by the end of the year. Furthermore, the political situation in the Gulf States is also leading to delays in deliveries in the current year. 