EANS-News: Rosenbauer International AG /On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, Rosenbauer Schweiz AG has opened a new building (with photo)

Plant Openings
- 5 million CHF of investment have created 2,300 m² of additional space
- State-of-the-art workplaces for 30 employees
- Inauguration ceremony in Oberglatt on 30 September 2016
The strong growth of the past five years has made the expansion of the
Rosenbauer site in Switzerland a necessity. The new build, with an investment of
around 5 million CHF, was adapted to current customer requirements and allows
for the further growth of Rosenbauer Schweiz AG. The expansion of the product
range and more intensive market cultivation form the basis for the future
expansion of the businesses. The employees now have ultra-modern workplaces at
their disposal thanks to the new build.
With a total surface area of 2,302 m2 and a cubic volume of 11,557 m3, the
previous operational space has been significantly expanded. The most important
part of the new build is the workshop with its four rails each 24 m long and 6 m
high, as well as the newly procured sheet processing machines. In addition,
there is 900 m2 for office workplaces and 700 m2 storage room available.
For sustainable and environmentally-friendly heating of the whole building there
are four geothermal heat probes each 250 m deep, which are also used for cooling
in summer. Heat distribution takes place via a low-temperature floor heating
system, which creates the optimum working climate for the employees. The heat
balance in summer is optimised via geothermal heat probes, ventilation, windows
and shade, so that a classic air conditioning system is not required. The flat
roof is covered in greenery and provided with water retention and heat
insulation. Rosenbauer has created a very environmentally-friendly new build
with all these measures and reduced its ecological footprint as much as
possible.
The new build has been ready since July 2016, and after commissioning in
September the new building will be inaugurated on 30 September from 10:00 am to
10:00 pm. In the process, Rosenbauer will present the guests its extensive
products from the firefighting and rescue sector. The management of Rosenbauer
Schweiz AG is convinced that the new build will allow them to better address the
customer requirements of Swiss emergency services.
Leading equipper in Switzerland
Rosenbauer Schweiz AG is a subsidiary of the Rosenbauer Group and is
headquartered in Oberglatt ZH. The company has been operating successfully in
Switzerland and Lichtenstein for 40 years. Around 30 employees (two of whom are
trainees) have generated sales of 20 million CHF. Alongside the whole Rosenbauer
product program, Rosenbauer Schweiz AG also sells ambulance vehicles and aerials
for fire departments, communities and sanitary organisation and operates an
extensive customer service network in Switzerland with their own service
workshop in Oberglatt.
Further inquiry note:
Rosenbauer International AG
Mag. Gerda Königstorfer
Tel.: 0732/6794-568
gerda.koenigstorfer@rosenbauer.com
language: English