EANS-News: Rosenbauer International AG /On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, Rosenbauer Schweiz AG has opened a new building (with photo)

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Plant Openings - 5 million CHF of investment have created 2,300 m² of additional space - State-of-the-art workplaces for 30 employees - Inauguration ceremony in Oberglatt on 30 September 2016 The strong growth of the past five years has made the expansion of the Rosenbauer site in Switzerland a necessity. The new build, with an investment of around 5 million CHF, was adapted to current customer requirements and allows for the further growth of Rosenbauer Schweiz AG. The expansion of the product range and more intensive market cultivation form the basis for the future expansion of the businesses. The employees now have ultra-modern workplaces at their disposal thanks to the new build. With a total surface area of 2,302 m2 and a cubic volume of 11,557 m3, the previous operational space has been significantly expanded. The most important part of the new build is the workshop with its four rails each 24 m long and 6 m high, as well as the newly procured sheet processing machines. In addition, there is 900 m2 for office workplaces and 700 m2 storage room available. For sustainable and environmentally-friendly heating of the whole building there are four geothermal heat probes each 250 m deep, which are also used for cooling in summer. Heat distribution takes place via a low-temperature floor heating system, which creates the optimum working climate for the employees. The heat balance in summer is optimised via geothermal heat probes, ventilation, windows and shade, so that a classic air conditioning system is not required. The flat roof is covered in greenery and provided with water retention and heat insulation. Rosenbauer has created a very environmentally-friendly new build with all these measures and reduced its ecological footprint as much as possible. The new build has been ready since July 2016, and after commissioning in September the new building will be inaugurated on 30 September from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. In the process, Rosenbauer will present the guests its extensive products from the firefighting and rescue sector. The management of Rosenbauer Schweiz AG is convinced that the new build will allow them to better address the customer requirements of Swiss emergency services. Leading equipper in Switzerland Rosenbauer Schweiz AG is a subsidiary of the Rosenbauer Group and is headquartered in Oberglatt ZH. The company has been operating successfully in Switzerland and Lichtenstein for 40 years. Around 30 employees (two of whom are trainees) have generated sales of 20 million CHF. Alongside the whole Rosenbauer product program, Rosenbauer Schweiz AG also sells ambulance vehicles and aerials for fire departments, communities and sanitary organisation and operates an extensive customer service network in Switzerland with their own service workshop in Oberglatt.