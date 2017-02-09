Flughafen Wien AG

EANS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG
Insider (Ad-Hoc) Information: 3rd Runway - Adverse Decision of the Austrian Federal Administrative Court

09.02.2017 – 22:41 


Insider (Ad-Hoc)Information of Flughafen Wien AG: 3rd Runway - Adverse Decision
of the Austrian Federal Administrative Court
 
On Thursday evening, the lawyer representing Flughafen Wien AG was
electronically notified - with respect to the legal proceedings initiated
against the ruling by the court of first instance granting approval of
construction of a third runway at Vienna Airport - of an adverse decision handed
down by the Austrian Federal Administrative Court acting as the court of appeal
on this project. From the point of view of Flughafen Wien AG, an initial cursory
examination already leads to the conclusion that this adverse judgment on the
part of the Federal Administrative Court is legally and objectively untenable
and false. For this reason, the company will file an extraordinary appeal
against this decision with the Austrian Supreme Administrative Court.
Accordingly, Flughafen Wien AG will continue to vigorously pursue this project.
 
Decisions on any possible accounting effects on balance sheet figures or value
adjustments can first be made on the basis of a detailed analysis of the
decision made by the Federal Administrative Court and a corresponding evaluation
of the consequences.
 
The guidance announced by Flughafen Wien AG with respect to the dividends to be
expected by shareholders for the 2016 financial year remains fully valid.


Further inquiry note:
Flughafen Wien AG
Investor Relations
+43 1 7007-22826
investor-relations@viennaairport.com

