Yanfeng Automotive Interiors and KOSTAL cooperate on innovative smart interior surfaces

Neuss/Luedenscheid, Germany (ots) - Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the world's leading supplier of instrument panels, cockpit systems, door panels and floor consoles and KOSTAL, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers of mechatronic HMI-components today announced the formation of a new strategic partnership. The CEOs of both companies, Johannes Roters and Andreas Kostal, signed a memorandum of understanding with the intent of cooperating in the field of smart interior surfaces.

With the new strategic partnership, both parties are drawing on the market trend towards the integration of HMI operating controls into high-quality surfaces in vehicle interiors.

"As a global leading provider for the development and production of mechatronic modules, switch panels and switches for the automotive industry, and with more than 100 years of experience, KOSTAL is the best possible partner in this field," said Johannes Roters, CEO of Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. "The combination of technology and expertise both companies offer provides our customers with many advantages along the entire value chain."

"The car interior will undergo an exciting evolution within the next decade. With the cooperation of YFAI and KOSTAL both partners should be able to extend their offer for their customers and drive the technological change," added Andreas Kostal, Chairman & CEO of the KOSTAL Group.

Both companies expect high potential not only in developing innovative solutions for smart interior surfaces but also for synergies in the whole value chain.

About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors:

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is the world's leading supplier of instrument panels and cockpit systems, door panels, floor consoles and overhead consoles. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has about 100 manufacturing and technical centers in 17 countries and employs over 29,600 people globally. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (HASCO), the component group of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC Motor), and Johnson Controls, a global multi-industrial company. For more information, please visit www.YFAI.com.

About KOSTAL:

The KOSTAL Group is an independent family-owned company that was founded in 1912 with the headquarters in Luedenscheid (Germany). KOSTAL develops and produces technologically sophisticated mechatronic modules, switch panels and switches and electronic control units for all important automobile brands worldwide. The KOSTAL Group has about 16,000 employees at 41 global locations in 21 countries on four continents working in the business areas Automotive Electrical Systems, Industrial Electronics, Connectors, Test Technology (SOMA) and Solar Electric. For more information, please visit www.kostal.com.

For more information please contact:

