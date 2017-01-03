UNIQA Insurance Group AG

UNIQA Insurance Group AG
UNIQA resolves sale of indirect interest in Casinos Austria to CAME Holding

03.01.2017 


UNIQA resolves sale of indirect interest in Casinos Austria to CAME Holding 

UNIQA Insurance Group AG (UNIQA) is to divest its 29.63% indirect interest in
Medial Beteiligungs-GmbH (Medial), which has an 38.29% stake in Casinos Austria
Aktiengesellschaft (Casinos Austria), to CAME Holding GmbH (CAME), which, in
turn, is indirectly owned by Czech Sazka Group a.s. UNIQA's interest in Medial
equates to a roughly 11.35% interest in Casinos Austria.
The sale of UNIQA's interest in Medial to Novomatic AG, announced on 28 July
2015, was enjoined by the antitrust court of first instance. Since UNIQA and
Novomatic AG no longer anticipate the antitrust court to approve the
transaction, the contract with Novomatic AG was cancelled.
On 3 January 2017, the Management Board of UNIQA resolved to sell UNIQA's entire
stake in Medial to CAME, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board. A
corresponding purchase contract was signed on 3 January 2017. Among other
requirements, the sale is subject to the approvals required under legislation
governing business combinations and under company law. All the required
authorisations and a closing are expected to be in place no later than the
second quarter of 2018. Upon closing, UNIQA's capital gain from selling this
stake is expected to be roughly 47.6 million euros.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains statements referring to future development. These
statements are estimates based on all of the information available to UNIQA at
the publication date. If the assumptions on which they are based do not occur,
the actual events may vary from the future events of such statements with regard
to the future developments of UNIQA. As a result, no liability is accepted for
this information


