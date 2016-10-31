-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- other/Shareholderstructure 31.10.2016 Raiffeisen Banking Group bundles UNIQA shares in RZB Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich AG (RZB), core shareholder of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (UNIQA), has announced its intention to acquire UNIQA shares amounting to 2.24per cent of UNIQA's share capital from Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien, Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark and Raiffeisenlandesbank Kärnten. The acquisition is set to bundle the Raiffeisen Banking Group's shares in UNIQA in RZB. On 25 July 2016, UNIQA announced that RZB intended to sell 54,494,195 UNIQA shares (equating to 17.64 per cent of UNIQA's share capital) to UNIQA Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung. After the two transactions, which are both expected to be implemented before the end of 2016, RZB would hold a 10.87 per cent stake in UNIQA. The transaction is subject to a positive evaluation by the takeover commission. Further inquiry note: UNIQA Insurance Group AG Norbert Heller Tel.: +43 (01) 211 75-3414 mailto:norbert.heller@uniqa.at end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG Untere Donaustraße 21 A-1029 Wien phone: 01/211 75-0 mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com sector: Insurance ISIN: AT0000821103 indexes: WBI, ATX Prime, ATX stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English