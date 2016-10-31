UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Raiffeisen Banking Group bundles UNIQA shares in RZB

Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich AG (RZB), core shareholder of UNIQA Insurance
Group AG (UNIQA), has announced its intention to acquire UNIQA shares amounting
to 2.24per cent of UNIQA's share capital from Raiffeisen-Holding
Niederösterreich-Wien, Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark and Raiffeisenlandesbank
Kärnten. The acquisition is set to bundle the Raiffeisen Banking Group's shares
in UNIQA in RZB. 

On 25 July 2016, UNIQA announced that RZB intended to sell 54,494,195 UNIQA
shares (equating to 17.64 per cent of UNIQA's share capital) to UNIQA
Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung. 

After the two transactions, which are both expected to be implemented before the
end of 2016, RZB would hold a 10.87 per cent stake in UNIQA.

The transaction is subject to a  positive evaluation by the takeover commission.


