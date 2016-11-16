Ringier Axel Springer Serbia launches millennial offering NOIZZ / Further information at: www.presseportal.de/nr/105327 / Picture is free of charge for editorial use - please quoate the source: "obs/Ringier Axel Springer Media AG" Bild-Infos Download

Zürich (ots) - Following its success in Poland and Slovakia, the NOIZZ brand is now also being introduced to the Serbian market.

From 16th November 2016, NOIZZ, the offering dedicated to millennials, will be launched on the Serbian market. The website was first established in Poland in November 2015 followed by Slovakia in July 2016.

NOIZZ targets users that belong to the generation of millennials, a generation that has grown up in a digitally connected world, which consumes news and entertainment primarily on mobile devices and which is active in social networks.

NOIZZ will cover a very broad range of news and exclusive stories for its users in various formats, distributing this content mainly via social media. NOIZZ offers content ranging from entertainment, lifestyle, celebrities, nightlife, culture, society, sport, to food, travel, and science. Different formats will be initiated, such as 'Make some NOIZZ' parties, with the first party to take place in Belgrade on November 29th, hosting well-known Serbian artists.

The editorial board is for the most part made up of millennials. Editor-in-chief of the Serbian edition is program director and co-founder of the Digital Communications Institute, Boris Trivan.

Jovan Protic, Digital Publishing Director at Ringier Axel Springer Media AG: "The concept of Noizz is designed for an urban population aged between 16 and 35. On http://noizz.rs we will offer unique, relevant and edgy news and opinions, while at the same time spreading fun, cheerful and useful content to the target group. Supported by social media influencers and bloggers as multipliers, we aim to reach our audience mostly via viral distribution."

Jelena Drakulic Petrovic, General Manager at Ringier Axel Springer Serbia: "NOIZZ promotes the new trends for a millennial audience. Noizz.rs aims to attract their attention in an unprecedented way on the local market. This will be a great opportunity for advertisers that are targeting millennials to reach this particular group. The mantra of Noizz.rs is: Life enriching and entertaining content for millennials worth spreading!"

About Ringier Axel Springer Media AG

Ringier Axel Springer Media AG was founded in 2010 by the Swiss Ringier AG and the German Axel Springer SE and bundles the activities of both shareholders in Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates in the growth markets of Poland, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia with a broad range of media services, comprising more than 160 digital and print offerings. The company's registered offices are in Zurich and it employs a total of about 3000 employees.

