Rosenbauer International AG

EANS-Tip Announcement: Rosenbauer International AG
Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act

13.11.2018 – 08:15

The company Rosenbauer International AG is declaring the following financial
reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 13.11.2018
Publication Location:
https://www.rosenbauer.com/en/at/rosenbauer-group/investor-relations/financial-r
eports/financial-reports-2018


Further inquiry note:
Rosenbauer International AG
Tiemon Kiesenhofer
Tel.: +43 732 6794-568
E-Mail: tiemon.kiesenhofer@rosenbauer.com

