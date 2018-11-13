Rosenbauer International AG

EANS-News: Rosenbauer International AG
Quarterly results 3/2018

13.11.2018 – 08:00

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quarterly Report

Leonding -


* Sales show solid development in first three quarters of 2018 at EUR 552.0
  million
* EBIT increases to EUR 17.0 million
* Later recognition of sales and profits due to new IFRS 15 accounting standard
* Full order books point to strong finish, management confirms sales and
  earnings target for the full year



 ______________________________________________________________________________
|GROUP_FIGURES__|______________|_______1-9/2017|_______1-9/2018|Without_IFRS_15|
|Revenues_______|in_EUR_million|__________604.5|__________552.0|__________607.7|
|EBIT___________|in_EUR_million|___________14.8|___________17.0|___________25.5|
|Result for the |in EUR million|           11.1|           10.6|           16.9|
|period_________|______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|Cash flow from |              |               |               |               |
|operating      |in EUR million|          -50.7|          -83.4|          -83.4|
|activities_____|______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|Equity in % of |              |               |               |               |
|the balance    |              |          34.0%|          29.7%|          31.3%|
|sheet_total____|______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|Earnings per   |     EUR      |            0.5|            0.6|            1.5|
|share__________|______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|Number of      |              |               |               |               |
|employees as at|              |          3,374|          3,546|          3,546|
|30_September___|______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|
|Order backlog  |              |               |               |               |
|as at 30       |in EUR million|          803.4|        1,093.6|        1,093.6|
|September______|______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|




The growth of the global economy continued to increase steadily in the first
nine months of 2018; however, this tempo has now decelerated to last year's
level. The global fire service industry profited from this positive economic
climate and is developing in a stable manner. Demand is mainly growing in the
countries with continuous procurement and/or an increased need for security
after natural disasters or terrorist attacks.

Sales and earnings situation
The Rosenbauer Group generated group sales of EUR 552.0 million in the first
three quarters of 2018 (1-9/2017: EUR 604.5 million). This decline can be
attributed to using IFRS 15 for the first time, with which the Rosenbauer Group
converted from period-of-time related revenue recognition to point-of-time
related revenue recognition in the current financial year. This means that,
unlike in the past, sales are no longer to be recorded according to the
completion status of the construction contracts, but only after the product has
been delivered to the customer.

Deliveries to several Asian and Central and Eastern European countries declined
between January and September of this year, while the Middle East, Western
Europe and Stationary Fire Protection all reported significantly higher volumes
than in the same period of the previous year. Group sales are currently divided
among the various sales regions as follows: 31% CEEU Area, 12% NISA Area, 13%
MENA Area, 13% APAC Area, 28% NOMA Area and 3% for the Stationary Fire
Protection sector.

In the first three quarters, EBIT was clearly above the previous year's level at
EUR 17.0 million (1-9/2017: EUR 14.8 million). This was mainly due to an
increase in production output with a high inventory of finished and unfinished
products and, consequently, a very good coverage of fixed costs. The financial
result shows a loss of EUR -4.9 million (1-9 2017: EUR -0.7 million), which, in
addition to the interest expenses incurred as a result of borrowing, also
includes book value losses related to the effective date from hedge transactions
to the US dollar. Group EBT in the reporting period amounted to EUR 11.7 million
(1-9/2017: EUR 13.9 million).

However, incoming orders continued to grow strongly in the first nine months at
EUR 789.9 million (1-9/2017: EUR 654.4 million). The order backlog as at 30
September 2018 amounted to EUR 1,093.6 million, thus reaching a new historical
high (30 September 2017: EUR 803.4 million). With this order backlog, the
Rosenbauer Group has utilised the capacity of the production facilities to a
satisfactory level and given good insight into the coming year 2019.

Financial and asset situation
Depending on the industry, the balance sheet structure is characterised by high
working capital over the course of the year. This is triggered by several months
of lead time for the vehicles in production. The high balance sheet total of EUR
756.3 million (30 September 2017: EUR 689.7 million) is mainly attributable to
higher current assets compared to the reporting date of 31 December 2017.

As part of the switch to IFRS 15, all construction contracts ceased entirely (30
September 2017: EUR 102.8 million), while supplies increased to EUR 366.3
million (30 September 2017: EUR 208.4 million). Current assets amounted to EUR
569.7 million at the end of the reporting period (30 September 2017: EUR 507.9
million).

Current receivables of EUR 185.7 million (30 September 2017: EUR 181.5 million)
were above the level of the previous year. The Group's net debt (balance of
interest-bearing liabilities less cash and securities) increased to EUR293.7
million compared to the same period of the previous year (30 September 2017: EUR
254.0 million).

Due to the significant working capital - as a result of the high level of
inventories - the cash flow from operating activities during the year is
negative at EUR -83.4 million (1-9/2017: EUR -50.7 million).

Forecast
The IMF recently modified its growth forecast for the global economy, lowering
it from 3.9 percent to 3.7 percent in 2018 and 2019. With this adjustment, its
experts have taken into account the surprisingly cautious activity in several
large, developed economies and the negative effects of the punitive tariffs
imposed between April and mid-September. At the same time, in light of the
increased likelihood of further negative shocks - such as tariffs on cars and
car parts - these growth rates also highlight a provisional growth ceiling.

Experience has shown that the fire service industry follows general economic
development with a gap of several months and should continue to develop in a
stable manner. Rosenbauer is closely following developments in the various fire
service markets in order to be able to take advantage of sales opportunities at
an early stage. Depending on which countries or regions indicate an increased
procurement volume, the sales activities will be intensified. To ensure that the
business development goals have a solid financial basis, efficiency and cost
reduction remain the focus of attention. Despite continued pressure to attain
good margins in the developed markets, the Rosenbauer management is aiming at
sales of more than EUR 900 million and an EBIT margin of over 5 percent in 2018.




Further inquiry note:
Rosenbauer International AG 
Tiemon Kiesenhofer 
Tel.: +43 732 6794 568 
e-mail: tiemon.kiesenhofer@rosenbauer.com

end of announcement                         euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer:       Rosenbauer International AG
              Paschingerstrasse 90
              A-4060 Leonding
phone:        +43(0)732 6794 568
FAX:          +43(0)732 6794 89
mail:      ir@rosenbauer.com
WWW:       www.rosenbauer.com
ISIN:         AT0000922554
indexes:      WBI
stockmarkets: Stuttgart, Wien, Berlin
language:     English

Original content of: Rosenbauer International AG, transmitted by news aktuell

Places in this release

Topics in this relase

Additional press releases: Rosenbauer International AG
You might also be interested in: