European Publishing Awards 2022 open for entries

Magazines, digital and client publishing media from markets all across Europe can enter the European Publishing Awards 2022 competition within 52 categories until mid-December. The awards honor the best media published throughout Europe. Media companies which create and market content-driven products are invited to participate, as well as their suppliers and service providers. The winners will be awarded during the European Publishing Congress in May 2022 in Vienna.

An international jury will decide about the competition. In each category, there can be a number of winners. In 2021, "Åka Skidor" (Story House Egmont) was awarded as "Magazine of the Year". "Newcomer of the Year" was "einfach los" (Hubert Burda Media). The trophy for the "European Digital Publishing Platform of the Year" went to ntv.de. BMW and Territory became "Content Creator of the Year".

Winning a trophy at the European Publishing Awards means that publishers and their products become internationally visible to consumer and business audiences. In 2021, the digital European Publishing Congress saw some 1,000 guests from all across Europe. The next live event is expected to be held from May 11th to 13th, 2022 in Vienna.

Within each section (Magazine, Digital, Corporate Media), media brands can participate with any number of entries and categories at a one-off fee of EUR 390 (Early Bird EUR 290) plus VAT. All relevant information can be found at https://www.publishing-congress.com/awards/?lang=en

