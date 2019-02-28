Grifols

Grifols meldet einen Umsatz von 4,487 Mrd. Euro, mit einem operativen Wachstum von 9,2 % und einem Nettogewinn von 597 Mio. Euro

Barcelona, Spanien (ots)

Der Geschäftsbereich Bioscience führt das Wachstum mit einer operativen Steigerung von 8,0 % und einem Umsatz von 3,517 Mrd. Euro an. Dies ist auf solide Umsatzentwicklung der wichtigsten Plasmaproteine im Jahresverlauf zurückzuführen, insbesondere Immunglobulin.

Die Verkäufe des Geschäftsbereiches Diagnostics bleiben mit 702 Mio. Euro stabil. Der Geschäftsbereich Hospital erzielt ein operatives Wachstum von 16,0 % und einen Umsatz von 120 Mio. Euro, getragen von einer starken Entwicklung in den Vereinigten Staaten. Bio Supplies erzielt einen Umsatz von 167 Mio. Euro.

Das bereinigte EBITDA(1) von Grifols beträgt 1,218 Mio. Euro, was einer Marge von 27,7 % entspricht.

Der Jahresüberschuss beläuft sich auf 597 Mio. Euro, zurückzuführen auf einen robusten Umsatz und eine verbesserte Finanzleistung.

Grifols ist der weltweit führende Anbieter von Plasma-Spendezentren und betreibt 256 Zentren in den USA und Europa.

Grifols erwirtschaftet hohe und nachhaltige operative Cashflows, die die notwendige Basis bieten, um die geplanten Investitionen in einem wachstumsorientierten Umfeld zu tätigen: mehr als 540 Mio. Euro für Investitionen (CAPEX) und F+E+I.

Die Mitarbeiterzahl von Grifols stieg um 16 % auf 21.230 Mitarbeiter weltweit.

_____________________ (1) Das bereinigte EBITDA beinhaltet nicht die Auswirkungen der Verkäufe von Haema und Biotest Plasma an Dritte.

------------------------------------------------------- Die vollständige Version ist in Englisch und Spanisch auf www.grifols.com im Investor-Relations-Bereich verfügbar. -------------------------------------------------------

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company with more than 75 years of legacy dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Grifols produces essential plasma-derived medicines for patients and provides hospitals and healthcare professionals with the tools, information and services they need to help them deliver expert medical care.

Grifols' three main divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic and Hospital - develop, produce and market innovative products and services that are available in more than 100 countries.

With a network of 256 plasma donation centers, Grifols is a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines used to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic products designed to support safety from donation through transfusion. The Hospital Division provides intravenous (IV) therapies, clinical nutrition products and hospital pharmacy systems, including systems that automate drug compounding and control drug inventory.

Grifols is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain and has over 21,000 employees in 30 countries.

With nearly EUR 4,500 in revenues in 2018, Grifols demonstrates its strong commitment to advancing healthcare by allocating a significant portion of its annual income to research, development and innovation. The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the US NASDAQ via ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS). For more information, visit www.grifols.com

Pressekontakt:

Ainhoa Mendizabal

Managing Director

Grifols Deutschland GmbH

info.germany@grifols.com

Tel. +49 69 660 593 100



Rüdiger Litzba

Grifols Pressestelle

Delta Communications

litzba@delta-communications.de

Tel. +49 6172 265 9712

