HomeBlaulichtAbo

Menü

Info

Themen

    mehr Themen

    Land/Sprache

    Die Presseportal-App

    Google PlayApp Store
    Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

    Joko ist neuer Weltmeister! "Das Duell um die Welt - Team Joko gegen Team Klaas" mit sehr guten 13,8 Prozent Marktanteil am Samstag weiter stark

    Unterföhring (ots) - Joko schlägt den amtierenden Weltmeister und hält für Team Klaas die richtigen ...

    Studie zeigt, was Menschen beim Sex unterscheidet

    Hannover (ots) - Die psychologische Partnervermittlung www.Gleichklang.de hat 1059 Mitglieder zu ihrem ...

    Emma Stone und Ryan Gosling tanzen in "La La Land" mit uns in die OSCAR(r) Nacht auf ProSieben!

    Unterföhring (ots) - 17. Februar 2019. Der Auftakt zur Filmnacht des Jahres könnte nicht großartiger sein! ...

    28.02.2019 – 09:31

    Grifols

    Grifols meldet einen Umsatz von 4,487 Mrd. Euro, mit einem operativen Wachstum von 9,2 % und einem Nettogewinn von 597 Mio. Euro

    Barcelona, Spanien (ots)

    Der Geschäftsbereich Bioscience führt das Wachstum mit einer operativen Steigerung von 8,0 % und einem Umsatz von 3,517 Mrd. Euro an. Dies ist auf solide Umsatzentwicklung der wichtigsten Plasmaproteine im Jahresverlauf zurückzuführen, insbesondere Immunglobulin.

    Die Verkäufe des Geschäftsbereiches Diagnostics bleiben mit 702 Mio. Euro stabil. Der Geschäftsbereich Hospital erzielt ein operatives Wachstum von 16,0 % und einen Umsatz von 120 Mio. Euro, getragen von einer starken Entwicklung in den Vereinigten Staaten. Bio Supplies erzielt einen Umsatz von 167 Mio. Euro.

    Das bereinigte EBITDA(1) von Grifols beträgt 1,218 Mio. Euro, was einer Marge von 27,7 % entspricht.

    Der Jahresüberschuss beläuft sich auf 597 Mio. Euro, zurückzuführen auf einen robusten Umsatz und eine verbesserte Finanzleistung.

    Grifols ist der weltweit führende Anbieter von Plasma-Spendezentren und betreibt 256 Zentren in den USA und Europa.

    Grifols erwirtschaftet hohe und nachhaltige operative Cashflows, die die notwendige Basis bieten, um die geplanten Investitionen in einem wachstumsorientierten Umfeld zu tätigen: mehr als 540 Mio. Euro für Investitionen (CAPEX) und F+E+I.

    Die Mitarbeiterzahl von Grifols stieg um 16 % auf 21.230 Mitarbeiter weltweit. 

    _____________________
(1) Das bereinigte EBITDA beinhaltet nicht die Auswirkungen der 
Verkäufe von Haema und Biotest Plasma an Dritte. 
    -------------------------------------------------------
Die vollständige Version ist in Englisch und Spanisch auf 
www.grifols.com im Investor-Relations-Bereich verfügbar. 
-------------------------------------------------------

    About Grifols

    Grifols is a global healthcare company with more than 75 years of legacy dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Grifols produces essential plasma-derived medicines for patients and provides hospitals and healthcare professionals with the tools, information and services they need to help them deliver expert medical care.

    Grifols' three main divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic and Hospital - develop, produce and market innovative products and services that are available in more than 100 countries.

    With a network of 256 plasma donation centers, Grifols is a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines used to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic products designed to support safety from donation through transfusion. The Hospital Division provides intravenous (IV) therapies, clinical nutrition products and hospital pharmacy systems, including systems that automate drug compounding and control drug inventory.

    Grifols is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain and has over 21,000 employees in 30 countries.

    With nearly EUR 4,500 in revenues in 2018, Grifols demonstrates its strong commitment to advancing healthcare by allocating a significant portion of its annual income to research, development and innovation. The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the US NASDAQ via ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS). For more information, visit www.grifols.com

    Pressekontakt:

    Ainhoa Mendizabal
    Managing Director
    Grifols Deutschland GmbH
    info.germany@grifols.com
    Tel. +49 69 660 593 100

    Rüdiger Litzba
    Grifols Pressestelle
    Delta Communications
    litzba@delta-communications.de
    Tel. +49 6172 265 9712

    Original-Content von: Grifols, übermittelt durch news aktuell

    Alle Meldungen
    Abonnieren
    Abonnieren Sie alle Meldungen von Grifols
    • Druckversion
    • PDF-Version

    Orte in dieser Meldung

    Themen in dieser Meldung

    Weitere Meldungen: Grifols

    Das könnte Sie auch interessieren: