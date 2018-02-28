Grifols

Jahresergebnis 2017: Grifols' Umsatz übersteigt 4,3 Mrd. Euro und der ausgewiesene Gewinn erreicht 663 Mio. Euro

28.02.2018 – 08:46

Barcelona, Spanien (ots) -

   - Grifols' Umsatz steigt um 6,6% (7,2% cc(1)) auf 4,318 Mrd. Euro,
     mit deutlichen Zuwächsen in allen Divisionen und Regionen. 
   - Der ausgewiesene Gewinn wächst um 21,5%, was auf den Nettoeffekt
     von einmaligen Posten zurückzuführen ist. Der wiederkehrende 
     Gewinn(2) steigt um 7,8% auf 588 Mio. Euro. 
   - Das bereinigte EBITDA(3) steigt um 14,4% auf 1,306 Mrd. Euro, 
     entsprechend 30,2% des Umsatzes. 
   - Der Umsatz des Geschäftsbereiches Bioscience wächst um 7,3% 
     (7,9% cc) auf 3,43 Mrd. Euro, was die führende Position von 
     Grifols in diesem Sektor untermauert. Der Geschäftsbereich 
     Diagnostic wächst um 5,9% (6,8% cc), wovon 732 Mio. Euro(4) 
     hauptsächlich auf das NAT-Technologiegeschäft zurückzuführen 
     sind. Der Geschäftsbereich Hospital wächst um 3,3%(4) und stärkt
     seine Position im US-Markt. 
   - Das Unternehmen stellt mehr als 530 Millionen Euro für 
     Investitionen und Innovationen bereit, im Einklang mit seiner 
     Strategie für ein nachhaltiges Wachstum. 
   - Der operative Netto-Cashflow steigt um 43% auf 1,039 Mrd. Euro. 
   - Grifols' starkes Bekenntnis zu Innovationen führt zu vier 
     wichtigen Zulassungen: FDA-Zulassung der flüssigen Form von 
     Alpha-1-Antitrypsin (Prolastin®-C Liquid), des genetischen Tests
     auf Alpha-1-Mangel, der 500 ml physiologische Kochsalzlösung 
     (0,9% Natriumchlorid) und eines biologischen Gewebeklebers 
     (humanes Fibrinogen und Thrombin), das ebenfalls von der EMA 
     zugelassen wurde. 
   - Die Grifols-Belegschaft wächst um 23% auf 18.300 Mitarbeiter. 
   (1) cc: Währungsbereinigt ohne Berücksichtigung von 
       Wechselkursschwankungen. 
   (2) Ohne einmalige Posten, die in Verbindung mit kürzlichen 
       Übernahmen, der US-Steuerreform und der Neubewertung von 
       Vermögenswerten von Aradigm stehen. 
   (3) Ohne einmalige Posten und im Zusammenhang mit kürzlich 
       getätigten Akquisitionen. 
   (4) Vergleichbare Nettoumsätze unter Berücksichtigung der 
       geschäftsbereichinternen Umsätze und der Umklassifizierung 
       biologischer Produkte für nicht-therapeutische Zwecke, die 
       seit Januar 2017 als Umsätze der Division Bio Supplies 
       ausgewiesen werden.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company with more than 75 years of legacy dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Grifols produces essential plasma-derived medicines for patients and provides hospitals and healthcare professionals with the tools, information and services they need to help them deliver expert medical care.

Grifols' three main divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic and Hospital - develop, produce and market innovative products and services that are available in more than 100 countries.

With a network of 190 plasma donation centers, Grifols is a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines used to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic products designed to support safety from donation through transfusion. The Hospital Division provides intravenous (IV) therapies, clinical nutrition products and hospital pharmacy systems, including systems that automate drug compounding and control drug inventory.

Grifols is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain and has 18,300 employees in 30 countries.

In 2017, sales exceeded 4,300 million euros. Grifols demonstrates its strong commitment to advancing healthcare by allocating a significant portion of its annual income to research, development and innovation. The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the US NASDAQ via ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS). For more information, visit www.grifols.com

Pressekontakt:

Ainhoa Mendizabal
Managing Director
Grifols Deutschland GmbH
info.germany@grifols.com
Tel. +49 69 660 593 100

Rüdiger Litzba
Grifols Pressestelle
Delta Communications
litzba@delta-communications.de
Tel. +49 6172 265 9712

