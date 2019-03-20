Shell Deutschland Oil GmbH

Shell Helix Top Up Oil: Das erste Shell Nachfüll-Öl für alle

Bild-Infos

Download

Hamburg (ots)

Shell hat sein erstes Universal Nachfüllöl auf den Markt gebracht, das für Pkw-Diesel- und Benzinmotoren verwendet werden kann. Shell Helix Top Up Oil hilft Autofahrern, die nicht genau wissen, welches Öl ihr Motor benötigt. Die schnelle Lösung für unterwegs in der auffällig roten Flasche ist bereits an den meisten Shell Stationen in Deutschland erhältlich und wird aktuell noch an zahlreichen weiteren Stationen eingeführt.

Zahlreiche Autofahrer in Deutschland sind mit zu wenig Motorenöl unterwegs und schaden damit dem Motor ihres Fahrzeugs. In dem Moment, wenn das rote Kontrolllämpchen im Armaturenbrett aufleuchtet, wissen viele häufig nicht, welches Öl das richtige für ihr Fahrzeug ist. Und selbst wenn das freigegebene Öl des Herstellers aus der Betriebsanleitung bekannt ist, ist nicht gewährleistet, dass das entsprechende Produkt an der jeweiligen Tankstelle verfügbar ist. Hier sorgt das neue Shell Helix Top Up Oil ab sofort für Abhilfe. Das Nachfüllöl ist universell für Pkw-Benzin- und Dieselmotoren einsetzbar.

Shell Helix Top Up Oil wurde im Shell Technology Centre in Hamburg auf Basis der PurePlus Technology entwickelt. Es ist sehr rein, qualitativ hochwertig und lässt sich problemlos mit allen vorhandenen Motorenölen mischen. Shell empfiehlt, maximal einen Liter, also eine Flasche des neuen Nachfüllöls der verbliebenen Ölmenge beizufügen. Bei größeren Mengen sollte ein regulärer Ölwechsel mit einem Shell Helix Produkt gemäß der Herstellerempfehlung des Fahrzeugs durchgeführt werden. Shell Helix Top Up Oil ist die schnelle und unkomplizierte Lösung für zwischendurch - egal ob als Reserve-Flasche im Kofferraum oder als Notfallhilfe an der Shell Station.

"Mit unserem neuen Shell Helix Top Up Oil geben wir Deutschlands Autofahrern das Gefühl, sicher und entspannt unterwegs zu sein, und verfolgen damit weiter konsequent unsere GO WELL-Mission", sagt Jan Toschka, Shell Tankstellenchef in Deutschland, Österreich und Schweiz. "Es war uns besonders wichtig, dass Kunden unabhängig vom Motor und dem bis dahin verwendeten Motorenöl eine universelle Lösung bekommen, mit der sie schnell und unkompliziert ihr Problem lösen können. Mit einer Reserve-Flasche im Kofferraum bleibt man immer entspannt - der Motor wird es danken."

- ENDE -

Cautionary note:

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this press release "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ''Subsidiaries'', "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this press release refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations", respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Royal Dutch Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Royal Dutch Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''risks'', "schedule", ''seek'', ''should'', ''target'', ''will'' and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; and (m) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward looking statements contained in this press release and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, insert date of release March 20th, 2019. Neither Royal Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this press release that United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Pressekontakt:

Shell Deutschland Oil GmbH

Cornelia Wolber

Tel.: +49 (0) 40 6324-5290

E-Mail: shellpresse@shell.com

Original-Content von: Shell Deutschland Oil GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell