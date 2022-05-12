Berklee

Four-Time Oscar Nominee and 11-Time Goya Winner Alberto Iglesias to Receive Honorary Doctorate at Berklee Valencia

Valencia, Spain (ots/PRNewswire)

Berklee College of Music will present an honorary degree to Spanish composer Alberto Iglesias at Berklee Valencia's 2022 commencement ceremony on Monday, July 4, at 6:00 p.m. CET at the Auditori Superior of Les Arts.

An 11-time Goya winner and four-time Academy Award nominee, Iglesias will be recognized for his extraordinary career accomplishments, his masterful display of poetic artistry, his profound understanding of the symbiosis between visual and musical expressions, and for the influence of his creative work on an entire generation of composers. In the last five years the Valencia campus has awarded honorary doctorates to John McLaughlin, Al Di Meola, Imogen Heap, Lila Downs, and Gilberto Gil.

This year's commencement festivities are the highlight of Berklee Valencia's 10th anniversary celebrations and will begin on the evening of Saturday, July 2, at 10:00 p.m. with La Nit de Berklee, Berklee Valencia's commencement concert, at the City of Arts and Sciences. The concert will feature a selection of performances from a global cast of student vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, and arrangers from the graduating class, as well as a musical tribute to Iglesias's work.

About Alberto Iglesias

A native of San Sebastián, Alberto Iglesias is one of Spain's most revered international composers. With a musical background that includes studies in piano, composition, counterpoint, and electronic music, Iglesias has composed music for more than 40 soundtracks since the early '80s.

He is recognized globally for his collaborations with some of the most prestigious Spanish film directors, including Pedro Almódovar, Julio Medem, Iciar Bollaín, Bigas Luna, and Isabel Coixet. He has also worked with international film directors John Malkovich, Oliver Stone, Fernando Mirelles, and Marc Foster, among many others.

Over a career that has spanned more than 20 years, Iglesias has garnered numerous recognitions for his work. He has won 11 Goya Awards for Best Original Soundtrack, for The Red Squirrel (1993), Earth (1996), Lovers of the Arctic Circle (1998), All About My Mother (1999), Sex and Lucia (2001), Talk to Her (2002), Volver (2006), Broken Embraces (2009), Even the Rain (2010), The Skin I Live In (2011), and Pain and Glory (2019). He's also taken home several international awards, including the Best Soundtrack Award at the Cannes Film Festival (for Pain and Glory in 2019), Best Composer at the European Film Awards (for Volver in 2006), and Soundtrack Composer of the Year at the World Soundtrack Awards (2005 and 2012).

The Spanish Ministry of Culture has recognized him twice for his outstanding contributions to the Spanish cinematographic scene (Premio Nacional de Cinematografía, 2007) and for his role in the music field (Medallas de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes, 2017)

He is also a four-time Award Academy nominee in the Best Original Score category, for The Constant Gardener (2005), The Kite Runner (2007), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), and Parallel Mothers; a Golden Globe Awards nominee for Best Original Score (2007 and 2022); and a British Academy Film Awards nominee for Best Original Music (2005, 2007, and 2011).

In addition to his film compositions, Iglesias's musical work includes a wide range of symphonic, chamber, and vocal music genres. He has collaborated closely with Spanish choreographer Nacho Duato and the Compañía Nacional de Danza to compose and produce the pieces Cautiva (1992), Tabulae (1994), Cero Sobre Cero (1995), and Self (1997).

Learn more about Berklee and Berklee Valencia at valencia.berklee.edu.

Informationen zu Berklee Berklee ist eine renommierte Hochschule für zeitgenössische Musik und darstellende Kunst und bietet Bachelor- und Masterstudiengänge an seinen Standorten in Boston, Massachusetts, und Valencia, Spanien, sowie über das preisgekrönte Fernstudienprogramm Berklee Online an. Berklees Engagement für künstlerische Bildung spiegelt sich in der Arbeit seiner Studierenden, Dozenten und Alumni wider, von denen bereits Hunderte mit Grammy-, Tony-, Oscar- und Emmy-Preisen ausgezeichnet wurden.

Am Berklee College of Music und am Boston Conservatory in Berklee erforschen die Studierenden interdisziplinäre Ansätze zu Musik, Tanz, Theater, Film, Wirtschaft, Gesundheitswesen, Bildung, Technologie und mehr. Unsere bahnbrechenden Jugendprogramme erreichen auch weniger privilegierte Studierende in den USA und anderen Ländern. Mit Studierenden und Alumni aus mehr als 100 Nationen und Bildungspartnern auf der ganzen Welt knüpfen wir neue Verbindungen zwischen Kunstformen, Musiktraditionen und Technologien, um eine dynamische, vielfältige und kollaborative globale Kunstgemeinschaft aufzubauen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf Berklee.edu.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813389/Berklee_Alberto_Iglesias.jpg

Original-Content von: Berklee, übermittelt durch news aktuell