      16.12.2020 – 16:30

      Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group

      Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine

      • Video-Infos
      • Download

      Traditional Chinese Medicine has played an important role in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This short video introduces TCM's cultural inheritance, anti-epidemic achievements, its scientific and technological innovation and its efforts to safeguard human health and protect people's lives.

      TianjinTianjin (ots)

      Traditional Chinese Medicine has played an important role in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This short video introduces TCM's cultural inheritance, anti-epidemic achievements, its scientific and technological innovation and its efforts to safeguard human health and protect people's lives.

      Pressekontakt:

      Yan Zheng
      Tel: 0086-18622969907
      E-mail: yanzheng611@126.com
      YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmJjax2TSi8&feature=youtu.be

      Original-Content von: Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group, übermittelt durch news aktuell

