Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Traditional Chinese Medicine has played an important role in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This short video introduces TCM's cultural inheritance, anti-epidemic achievements, its scientific and technological innovation and its efforts to safeguard human health and protect people's lives.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmJjax2TSi8&feature=youtu.be
