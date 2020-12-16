Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine

Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group

Traditional Chinese Medicine has played an important role in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This short video introduces TCM's cultural inheritance, anti-epidemic achievements, its scientific and technological innovation and its efforts to safeguard human health and protect people's lives.

Yan Zheng

Tel: 0086-18622969907

E-mail: yanzheng611@126.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmJjax2TSi8&feature=youtu.be

