Debiopharm and BIOASTER join forces to expand research to combat infectious diseases

Lausanne, Switzerland and Lyon, France (ots)

Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, and BIOASTER (www.bioaster.org), the French Technology Research Institute in infectiology and microbiology, announced today having officialized a broad research agreement for the development of diagnostic and management innovation for infectious diseases. This relationship will harness BIOASTER's scientific and technical expertise, including technology platforms, to support Debiopharm's breakthrough research programs. Their development efforts are expected to accelerate projects towards industrial product readiness.

The initial planned project is aimed at exploring further developments of FibroTrap (http://ots.ch/NUJWsx), an easy-to-use sample preparation method for the rapid diagnosis of hard to detect bacteria. Debiopharm's unique sample preparation technology has already demonstrated excellent sensitivity in the detection of bacteria and yeasts in blood stream infections with the potential to shorten the turn-around-time between sample collection to results from 1-3 days, seen with standard blood culture methods to about 3 hours, including pathogen identification.

"We are very enthusiastic and proud to work with Debiopharm to advance innovation for patients. This collaboration will bring together complementary expertise of both parties for accelerating this innovation towards industrial product development in the field of Infectious diseases and Microbiology." Nathalie Garçon, CEO & CSO of BIOASTER

"This agreement with BIOASTER was initiated in light of our shared, patient-focused ambitions such as improving the speed of quality bedside diagnosis and developing innovation solutions to fight anti-microbial resistance." Bertrand Ducrey, CEO, Debiopharm International S.A.

About BIOASTER

Created in 2012, following the French initiative of Technological Research Institutes, BIOASTER is a non-for-profit foundation developing a unique technological and innovative model to support the latest challenges in microbiology. In particular, BIOASTER uses and develops high value technological innovations that accelerate development of medical solutions for populations and personalized medicine.

The aim of BIOASTER is to bring together academic, industry and its capacities and specific knowledge to develop and execute high impact collaborative projects requiring industry compatible innovative technologies.

Key figures: - 4 fields of expertise: antimicrobials, diagnostics, microbiota, vaccines - 2,450 m2 of BSL2 & BSL3 laboratories in Lyon and Paris - 100+ employees, including 80% of scientific experts and representing 17 nationalities - 57 collaborative projects, involving 27 private partners and 29 public partners www.bioaster.org

About Debiopharm

Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

