Deutsche Rückversicherung AG

Deutsche Rück Group continues to grow profitably

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Düsseldorf (ots)

The Deutsche Rück Group expanded its business in the 2025 financial year while at the same time strengthening its financial position. Gross written premiums grew once again across all strategic business segments, rising by 6.1% to more than €2.2 billion. Net premiums earned increased by 9.1% to around €1.6 billion. Growth came from both international markets and the German domestic market.

In the life and health business, which Deutsche Rück underwrites not only in German-speaking markets but also in the Middle East and North Africa region, gross premiums rose sharply by 24.9% to €105.2 million. The Deutsche Rück Group had expanded its life and health reinsurance business to the MENA region in 2024. The property insurance lines (+4.7%) and the motor and liability lines (+5.6%) also recorded solid growth. The other lines of insurance grew significantly by 12.5% to €115.7 million.

“In 2025, we once again achieved profitable growth across all business segments, particularly in life and health reinsurance,” says Bosch. “We regard this as clear evidence of the success of our strategy of gradual and purposeful internationalisation. Our financial strength remains a key factor for the expansion of our international business.”

The Deutsche Rück Group generated an investment income of €69.6 million. A substantial allocation of €109.2 million to the equalisation reserve and similar provisions further strengthened the Deutsche Rück Group’s financial position. Total securities, including net claims provisions and provisions for future policy benefits, increased to over €3.5 billion. Overall, the Deutsche Rück Group achieved a net profit after tax of €21.1 million (previous year: €14.5 million).

For 2026, the Deutsche Rück Group anticipates further growth in life and health reinsurance, which will be driven both by the expansion of business in German-speaking markets and by the growth of business in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Original-Content von: Deutsche Rückversicherung AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell