swarmOS GmbH i.G

http://www.swarmos.com
10.09.2017 – 05:03

swarmOS GmbH i.G

swarmOS launches three new business transformation products at the Atlassian Summit in Silicon Valley

San José, CA, 10 September 2017 - The recently-launched startup swarmOS©, a company with a mission to support the process of Agile business transformation, will use the global Atlassian Summit to showcase three brand-new products. They are all built on the proven strength of the Atlassian platform, ranked by Gartner as the leading provider of Agile software ...
28.06.2017 – 14:48

swarmOS GmbH i.G

Neue Softwarelösungen für agile Transformation: swarmOS(c) geht an den Start

Top-Executives aus der Software-Industrie gründen neue Softwareschmiede, die Organisationen bei der Umsetzung des agilen Arbeitens im Businessumfeld unterstützen wird. Unternehmen, die sich für das agile Arbeiten entscheiden, erhalten in Kürze intelligente Unterstützung. Ein Team erfahrener Software-Executives und Organisationsentwickler hat sich zusammengeschlossen, um swarmOS? zu entwickeln. Dabei handelt es sich um Cloud-Lösungen zur ...
Themen