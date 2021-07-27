msg life ag

msg life and IBM strengthen insurance digitization by leveraging leading End-To-End platform capabilities for the life insurance & pensions industry outside the German-speaking countries
Leinfelden-Echterdingen/Ehningen (ots) - msg life and IBM Germany are collaborating on the implementation of the msg.Insurance Suite Life, combined with IBM Global Business Services' core competencies of consulting, implementation and migration. The joint value proposition by IBM and msg life supports insurance ...
mehr