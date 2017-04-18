Newsroom

Litarion GmbH

http://www.litarion.com
18.04.2017

Litarion GmbH

Litarion and Electrovaya provide high quality solutions from lithium-ion cells, modules to battery systems with German cell components for maximum safety and lifetime

Kamenz (ots) - LITARION - German Li-Ion know-how Litarion produces lithium-ion battery cells for high performance applications, such as mobile and stationary electrical energy storage, industrial applications like forklifts and other conveyor vehicles, or mobility applications like e-busses, and many more. Together ...

