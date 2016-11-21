Organizing Committee of the 3rd China International Silver Industry Exhibition
Globaler Fokus & Branchenführerschaft: Dritte China International Silver Industry Exhibition in Guangzhou abgehalten
Guangzhou, China (ots/PRNewswire) - Die dritte China International Silver Industry Exhibition hat am 13. November 2016 im Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center ihren Abschluss gefunden. An der Ausstellung, die sich über eine Fläche von 22.000 qm erstreckte, nahmen über 300 weltweit anerkannte, im Bereich ...