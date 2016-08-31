Laboratorios SALVAT and Arbor Pharmaceuticals
Laboratorios SALVAT S.A. und Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC kündigen die Einführung der Ohrenlösung OTOVEL® (Ciprofloxacin 0,3 % und Fluocinolonacetonid 0,025 %) an
Barcelona, Spanien und Atlanta (ots/PRNewswire) - Laboratorios SALVAT S.A. (Salvat) und Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC (Arbor) kündigen gemeinsam die Einführung der Ohrenlösung OTOVEL® (Ciprofloxacin 0,3 % und Fluocinolonacetonid 0,025 %) an - den ersten und einzigen Ohrentropfen, die aus einer Kombination von ...