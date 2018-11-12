voestalpine AG

EANS-DD: voestalpine AG
Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

12.11.2018 – 10:14

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
  euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
  responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Robert Ottel (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: voestalpine AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000937503
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 09.11.2018; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


               price               volume
                31.5                1,000

total volume: 1,000
total price: 31,500
average price: 31.5


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
DI Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43/50304/15-9949
Fax:  +43/50304/55-5581
mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com

end of announcement                         euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer:       voestalpine AG
              voestalpine-Straße  1
              A-4020 Linz
phone:        +43 50304/15-9949
FAX:          +43 50304/55-5581
mail:      IR@voestalpine.com
WWW:       www.voestalpine.com
ISIN:         AT0000937503
indexes:      WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language:     English

Original content of: voestalpine AG, transmitted by news aktuell

Places in this release

Topics in this relase

Additional press releases: voestalpine AG
You might also be interested in: