-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Robert Ottel (natural person) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: voestalpine AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000937503 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: acquisition date: 09.11.2018; UTC+01:00 market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO currency: Euro price volume 31.5 1,000 total volume: 1,000 total price: 31,500 average price: 31.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Further inquiry note: DI Peter Fleischer Head of Investor Relations Phone: +43/50304/15-9949 Fax: +43/50304/55-5581 mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com http://www.voestalpine.com end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 A-4020 Linz phone: +43 50304/15-9949 FAX: +43 50304/55-5581 mail: IR@voestalpine.com WWW: www.voestalpine.com ISIN: AT0000937503 indexes: WBI, ATX stockmarkets: Wien language: English

Original content of: voestalpine AG, transmitted by news aktuell