Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2018: Growth Continues

Frankfurt (ots) - Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group airports worldwide report rising passenger numbers

In October 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed almost 6.4 million passengers - an increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year. Thus, traffic grew at a slightly more moderate rate compared to the previous months of the year. From January to October 2018, FRA experienced accumulated growth of 8.0 percent.

Aircraft movements increased at a slightly disproportionately higher rate, climbing by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 46,551 takeoffs and landings. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted marginally by 1.0 percent to about 193,374 metric tons, reflecting lower demand in global trade. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 4.1 percent to around 2.8 million metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported continued passenger growth. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city posted a 5.1 percent increase to 161,446 passengers. Fraport's Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined growth of 5.2 percent to nearly 1.3 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports advanced by 6.1 percent overall, to almost 2.5 million passengers. The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 586,683 passengers (up 6.1 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 540,117 passengers (down 2.7 percent), and Kos (KGS) with 279,198 passengers (up 12.4 percent).

Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) grew moderately by 3.3 percent to 1.9 million passengers in the reporting month. At the Fraport Twin Star airport's in Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined traffic soared by 26.2 percent to 154,661 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey recorded the strongest growth in Fraport's international portfolio, with traffic rising by 29.2 percent to 3.7 million passengers. In October 2018, AYT reached 30 million passengers for the first time. As a result, the airport on the Turkish Riviera will hit a new all-time high for the full year. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, posted a 15.2 percent traffic gain to just over 1.5 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China welcomed nearly 4 million passengers, up 6.8 percent.

