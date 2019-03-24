24.03.2019 – 11:54
LPI-GTH: Fahrzeug mit Farbe besprüht
Gotha - Landkreis Gotha (ots)
Ca. 500 Euro Sachschaden entstand beim illegalen Besprühen eines Pkw Ford mit Farbe, welcher in der Nacht von Freitag zu Samstag am Tivoli abgestellt wurde. (av)
