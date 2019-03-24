HomeBlaulichtAbo

    24.03.2019 – 11:54

    Landespolizeiinspektion Gotha

    LPI-GTH: Fahrzeug mit Farbe besprüht

    Gotha - Landkreis Gotha (ots)

    Ca. 500 Euro Sachschaden entstand beim illegalen Besprühen eines Pkw Ford mit Farbe, welcher in der Nacht von Freitag zu Samstag am Tivoli abgestellt wurde. (av)

    Rückfragen bitte an:

    Thüringer Polizei
    Landespolizeiinspektion Gotha
    Inspektionsdienst Gotha
    Telefon: 03621/781124
    E-Mail: dsl.gotha.lpigth@polizei.thueringen.de
    http://www.thueringen.de/th3/polizei/index.aspx

