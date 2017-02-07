Palfinger Holding AG

PALFINGER AG
Bergheim, FN 33393 h
ISIN AT0000758305

                                        
                               Invitation to AGM
 

We hereby invite our shareholders to the Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG
to be held on Wednesday, 8 March 2017, at 11.00 a.m.,at the PALFINGER Service-
und Democenter, 5020 Salzburg, F.-W.-Scherer-Strasse 24.
 
                                     Agenda


  1. Presentation of the financial statements, including the management report
     and the corporate governance report, the consolidated financial statements,
     including the consolidated management report, the proposal with respect to
     the distribution of profits and the report of the Supervisory Board for the
     2016 financial year
  2. Resolution on the distribution of the net profit for the year
  3. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board from
     their responsibility for the 2016 financial year
  4. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board from
     their responsibility for the 2016 financial year
  5. Election of the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated
     financial statements for the 2017 financial year
  6. Election of a Supervisory Board member
      
     AGM DOCUMENTS
     The following documents will be available at the Company's website
  www.palfinger.ag no later than 15 February 2017:
     - financial statements, including management report
     - corporate governance report
     - consolidated financial statements, including consolidated 
       management report
     - proposal with respect to the distribution of profits
     - report of the Supervisory Board,
     each for the 2016 financial year;
     - proposals for resolution on agenda items 2-6
     - statement by the candidate for election to the Supervisory Board    
       pursuant to sec. 87 para. 2 of the Companies Act regarding agenda 
       item 6, including CV
     - form for granting proxy
     - form for granting proxy to a representative of IVA
     - form for revoking a proxy
     - complete text of this invitation

   

INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS PURSUANT TO SECS. 109, 110, 118 AND 119 OF
THE COMPANIES ACT
   
Additions to the agenda made by shareholders

Shareholders who jointly hold at least 5 per cent of the share capital and who
have been the holders of these shares for at least three months prior to making
such request are entitled to request in writing that additional items be put on
the agenda of this AGM and be published provided that such written request is
delivered to the Company no later than 15 February 2017 exclusively at the
address 5101 Bergheim near Salzburg, Lamprechtshausener Bundesstrasse 8,
Corporate Communications, attn. Mr Hannes Roither. Shareholders must also
indicate proposals for resolutions regarding each item on the agenda so
requested, including a statement of grounds. A certificate of deposit
(Depotbestätigung) pursuant to sec. 10a of the Companies Act stating that the
shareholders making such requests have held their shares for at least three
months prior to making such requests must be submitted to evidence shareholder
status; this certificate may not be older than seven days at the time of it
being submitted to the Company. As regards the other requirements of the
certificate of deposit, please refer to the information on the right to attend
the Annual General Meeting.
 
Resolution proposals by shareholders on items of the agenda
Shareholders holding jointly at least 1 per cent of the share capital are
entitled to submit proposals for resolution on any item of the agenda, including
a statement ofgrounds, in text form and demand that such proposals, including
the grounds therefor, be made available at the website of the Company. Such
request must be delivered to the Company in text form no later than 27 February
2017 either by telefax at +43 6622281-81070 or at the address 5101 Bergheim near
Salzburg, Lamprechtshausener Bundesstrasse 8, Corporate Communications, attn.
Mr Hannes Roither, or by e-mail to h.roither@palfinger.com, in which case such
request must be attached to the e-mail in text form, such as a PDF file.
In the case of a proposal for the election of a Supervisory Board member such
statement of grounds is to be replaced by the statement of the nominated
candidate pursuant to sec. 87 para. 2 of the Companies Act.
A certificate of deposit pursuant to sec. 10a of the Companies Act must be
submitted to evidence that the shareholders are entitled to exercise their
shareholders' rights; this certificate may not be older than seven days at the
time of it being submitted to the Company. As regards the other requirements of
the certificate of deposit, please refer to the information on the right to
attend the AGM.
 
Right to be informed
At the AGM, each shareholder has the right to be informed on any matters
pertaining to the Company if so requested provided that such information is
necessary for a proper opinion regarding a particular agenda item.
The Company may refuse to supply such information if, according to sound
business judgement, it could be seriously prejudicial to the Company or one of
its associated companies or if providing such information would constitute a
criminal offence.
For the sake of an efficient meeting, questions whose response needs longer
preparation must be submitted in text form to the Management Board in a timely
manner before the AGM. They may be delivered to the Company by post at the
address 5101 Bergheim near Salzburg, Lamprechtshausener Bundesstrasse 8,
Corporate Communications, attn. Mr Hannes Roither, or by e-mail
toh.roither@palfinger.com.
 
Requests filed at the Annual General Meeting
Irrespective of their shareholdings in the Company, every shareholder has the
right to make requests on each item on the agenda to the Annual General Meeting.
Shareholder motions requesting the election of a Supervisory Board member
require the timely submission of a proposal for resolution pursuant to sec. 110
of the Companies Act: Candidates for Supervisory Board elections (agenda item 6)
may only be proposed by shareholders holding jointly at least 1 per cent of the
share capital. Candidate proposals must be received by the Company no later than
27 February 2017 in the above-stated manner and must be accompanied by a
candidate statement pursuant to sec. 87 para. 2 of the Companies Act, which
includes a description of the candidate's professional qualifications,
professional or comparable functions and any circumstances that could give
reason for concern in respect to potential bias or conflict of interest.
 
Information at the Company's website
Additional information on shareholders' rights pursuant to secs. 109, 110, 118
and 119 of the Companies Act is available as of now at the Company's
websitehttp://www.palfinger.ag.
 

QUALIFYING DATE AND RIGHT TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The shareholders' rights to attend the Annual General Meeting and to exercise
the voting right and the other shareholder rights to be asserted in the course
of the Annual General Meeting are governed by their shareholdings as of the
close of 26 February 2017 (Qualifying Date).
The Annual General Meeting may only be attended by persons who are shareholders
at such Qualifying Date and who provide evidence thereof to the Company.
A certificate of deposit pursuant to sec. 10a of the Companies Act must be
submitted to evidence a shareholder's shareholding as at the Qualifying Date,
which is to be delivered to the Company no later than 3 March 2017 exclusively
at one of the addresses indicated below.
 

By post or            PALFINGER AG
courier               Corporate Communications
                      attn. Mr Hannes Roither
                      5101 Bergheim near Salzburg, 
                      Lamprechtshausener Bundesstrasse 8
By telefax            +43 1 8900 500 78
By e-mail          anmeldung.palfinger@hauptversammlung.at, 
                      the certificate of deposit must be attached to the e-mail 
                      in text form such as a PDF file
By SWIFT              GIBAATWGGMS (message type to be used is MT598, always
                      state ISIN AT0000758305)
 

Certificates of deposit pursuant to sec. 10a of the Companies Act
The certificate of deposit is to be issued by the relevant custodian bank with
its headquarters in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full
member state of the OECD and must include the following information:

  o information on the issuer: (corporate) name and address or any code that is
    customarily used among credit institutions (BIC)
  o information on the shareholder: (corporate) name, address, date of birth for
    natural persons, and register and register number, if applicable, for legal
    entities
  o information on the shares: number of the shares held by the shareholder,
    ISIN AT0000758305
  o deposit number and/or other designation
  o date to which the certificate of deposit refers
    The certificate of deposit as evidence of the shareholding entitling the
    shareholder to attend the AGM must refer to the above-mentioned Qualifying
    Date 26 February 2017. The certificate of deposit may be delivered in German
    or English.
     


REPRESENTATION BY AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES
Shareholders entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting may appoint
representatives who will take part in the meeting on behalf of such shareholders
and have the same rights as the shareholders whom they represent.
Proxy must be given to a specific person (natural person or legal entity) in
text form; also several persons may be authorized.
Such proxy must be delivered to the Company exclusively at one of the addresses
indicated below:
 

By post or            PALFINGER AG
courier               Corporate Communications
                      attn. Herrn Hannes Roither
                      5101 Bergheim near Salzburg, 
                      Lamprechtshausener Bundesstrasse 8
By telefax            +43 1 8900 500 78
By e-mail          anmeldung.palfinger@hauptversammlung.at, the proxy must be
                      attached to the e-mail in text form such as a PDF file
In person             when registering for the AGM
                      at the venue
 

A proxy form and a form for revoking the proxy will be sent to shareholders upon
request and may be downloaded from the Company's website atwww.palfinger.ag.
If such proxy is not personally delivered at the date of the AGM upon
registration, it must be delivered to the Company no later than 7 March 2017 at
4 p.m.
The rules indicated above regarding the granting of proxy apply mutatis mutandis
to its revocation.
 

INDEPENDENT PROXY
As a special service a representative of the "Interessenverband für Anleger"
(IVA, Austrian Association of Investors), 1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22, is
available to shareholders as an independent proxy bound by the shareholders'
instructions for exercising their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting. A
special proxy form may be downloaded from the Company's website
atwww.palfinger.ag/en/investor-relations/shareholder-meeting. Shareholders may
also contact Michael Knap of the IVAdirectly by calling +43 1 8763343-0, by fax
at +43 1 8763343-49 or by e-mail tomichael.knap@iva.or.at.
 
 
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
At the date of convening the AGM the Company's share capital of EUR 37,593,258
is divided into 37,593,258 no-par-value shares. Each share grants one vote.
 
In order to avoid delays at the entrance checks, shareholders are asked to
present themselves in due time before the start of the Annual General Meeting
and produce a valid ID card upon registration. Voting cards may be collected
from 10.15 a.m. onwards.
 
 
Bergheim near Salzburg, February 2017
 
                              The Management Board


Further inquiry note:
Hannes Roither, PALFINGER AG
Unternehmenssprecher
Tel.: +43 662 2281-81100
mailto: h.roither@palfinger.com
www.palfinger.ag

