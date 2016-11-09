BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2016 Results

BNK Petroleum Inc.

Camarillo, California (ots/PRNewswire) - All amounts are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated:

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS: 

- In October 2016, the Company completed an equity offering under 
  which it issued 70,000,000 shares at a price of C$0.20 per share 
  for gross proceeds of C$14,000,000.  The Company intends to use 
  proceeds from this offering to fund a drilling program with an 
  expected start date in early December for the further development 
  of its Tishomingo Field, located in Oklahoma 
- Operating cash flow from continuing operations was $2.0 million for
  the third quarter of 2016 compared to $2.6 million in the third 
  quarter of 2015 
- Average netbacks were $18.58 per BOE for the quarter, a decrease of
  3% compared to the third quarter of 2015.  If the realized gains 
  from the commodity contracts are included, the average netbacks for
  the quarter increased by almost $10/barrel to $28.24 per BOE as 
  more than 75% of the Company's oil production was hedged at $64.82.
  The Company has a comparable percentage of oil hedged at $64.88 
  for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $61.93 for 2017 based on its 
  forecasted existing production 
- Revenue, net of royalties was $2.3 million for the third quarter of
  2016 compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2015 due to 
  lower production 
- Average production was 1,024 barrels of oil equivalent per day 
  (BOEPD) for the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of 34% compared 
  to the third quarter 2015 production of 1,554 BOEPD due to the 
  completion of the Nickel Hill 36-3H well and the remaining portion 
  of the Emery 17-1H well in mid-2015 
- During the third quarter, the Company made additional paydowns 
  totaling $2.1 million on its credit facility to reduce the 
  outstanding balance to $20.5 million.  The Company has $3.9 million
  available to borrow on the credit facility as the existing lenders 
  reaffirmed the Company's available borrowing capacity at $24.4 
  million subsequent to the end of the third quarter 
- General & administrative expenses decreased by a further 6% in the 
  third quarter of 2016 compared to the third quarter of 2015 due to 
  the Company's ongoing cost cutting efforts 
- Net loss was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2016 compared to
  a net income of $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2015.  The 
  third quarter of 2015 included an unrealized gain on commodity 
  hedges totaling $4.3 million 
- Cash and working capital totaled $1.7 million and $3.7 million 
  respectively at September 30, 2016

BNK's President and Chief Executive Officer, Wolf Regener commented:

"With the recently announced completion of our equity offering, we are moving ahead with a drilling program to further develop our Tishomingo Field in Oklahoma. We are in negotiations with drilling rig contractors and plan to begin drilling the first location, the Chandler 8-6H well in which we have a 99.9% working interest, in early December. The Chandler 8-6H well and subsequent locations in the planned drilling program are in comparable geographic areas to some of our best performing wells and we expect the wells to significantly increase our cash flow as well as prove up additional reserves.

"We continue to generate positive cash flow due to our cost cutting efforts and the impact of our hedging program. The Company generated over $2.0 million of operating cash flows from our continuing operations in the third quarter of 2016, even though our production was down 34% from the prior year quarter. In the first nine months of 2016 we have generated $5.6 million of positive cash flow from continuing operations.

"The Company's hedging program continued to increase our realized prices above current market levels for a significant portion of our production. The Company's commodity contract hedges generated $0.9 million in realized gains during the third quarter of 2016 as more than 75% of our oil production was hedged at $64.82. We have a comparable percentage of oil hedged at $64.88 for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $61.93 for 2017 based on our forecasted existing production.

"In order to reduce our interest expense, we have been using our positive operating cash flow to make paydowns totaling $3.9 million on our credit facility during 2016. Our current outstanding balance on the credit facility is now $20.5 million. As announced last week, our existing lenders reaffirmed our credit facility at its current outstanding borrowing base of $24.4 million, so the Company has $3.9 million available to borrow in addition to the net proceeds from the equity offering and operating cash flow.

"Our third quarter production decreased to 1,024 BOEPD, a decrease of 34% compared to the prior year third quarter, due to the fracture stimulation of the previously drilled Nickel Hill 36-3H well and the remaining stages in the Emery 17-1H well in mid-2015.

"The Company recorded net loss of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2016 compared to a net income of $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2015. The third quarter of 2015 included an unrealized gain on commodity hedges totaling $4.3 million compared to an unrealized loss of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2016.

"Average netbacks were $18.58 per BOE for the quarter, a decrease of 3% compared to the third quarter of 2015. If the realized gains from the commodity contracts are included, the average netbacks for the quarter increase to $28.24 per BOE in the third quarter of 2016. 

             Third            First          
             Quarter          Nine           
                              Months         
             2016      2015   %      2016     2015         %       
Net Income                                                         
(Loss):                                                            
$ Thousands  $(843)    $4,197 -      $(7,403) $(221)       (3,250%)
$ per common $(0.01)   $0.03  -      $(0.05)  $(0.00)      -       
share                                                              
assuming                                                           
dilution                                                           
Capital      $209      $684   (69%)  $746     $9,109       (92%)   
Expenditures                                                       
Average      1,024     1,554  (34%)  1,174    1,432        (18%)   
Production                                                         
(boepd)                                                            
Average      $31.84    $31.65 1%     $27.44   $35.75       (23%)   
Price per                                                          
Barrel                                                             
Average      $18.58    $19.24 (3%)   $15.97   $22.37       (29%)   
Netback per                                                        
Barrel                                                             
Average      $41.50    $40.91 1%     $38.47   $43.09       (11%)   
Price per                                                          
Barrel                                                             
including                                                          
Commodity                                                          
Contracts                                                          
Average      $28.24    $28.50 (1%)   $27.00   $29.71       (9%)    
Netback per                                                        
Barrel                                                             
including                                                          
Commodity                                                          
Contracts                                                          
             September        June            December2015         
             2016             2016                                 
Cash and     $1,677           $2,442          $1,666               
Cash                                                               
Equivalents                                                        
Working      $3,748           $5,278          7,298                
Capital

Third Quarter 2016 versus Third Quarter 2015

Oil and gas gross revenues totaled $3,001,000 in the third quarter 2016 versus $4,526,000 in the third quarter of 2015. Oil revenues were $2,459,000 in the third quarter 2016 versus $3,693,000 in the third quarter of 2015, a decrease of 33% as average oil production decreased by 31%. Natural gas revenues decreased $196,000 or 47%, as natural gas production decreased 44% compared to the third quarter of 2015. Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) revenue decreased $95,000 or 23% to $317,000 as average production decreased 35% which was partially offset by an average NGL price increase of 18%.

Production and operating expenses decreased $147,000 between quarters. These costs declined from the prior year quarter due to lower production volumes.

Depletion and depreciation expense decreased $998,000 between quarters due to decreased production.

General and administrative expenses decreased $53,000 between quarters due to the Company's cost cutting efforts which resulted in lower salary and benefits, professional fees and travel costs.

Finance income decreased $4,711,000 due to an unrealized gain on financial commodity contracts in 2015 of $4,286,000. Finance expense increased $318,000 primarily due to an unrealized loss on financial commodity contracts in 2016 of $445,000 offset by lower interest expense.

FIRST NINE MONTHS 2016 HIGHLIGHTS 

- In October 2016, the Company completed an equity offering under 
  which it issued 70,000,000 shares at a price of C$0.20 per share 
  for gross proceeds of C$14,000,000.  The Company intends to use 
  proceeds from this offering to fund a drilling program for the 
  further development of its Tishomingo Field, located in Oklahoma 
- Operating cash flow from continuing operations was $5.6 million for
  the first nine months of 2016 compared to $6.6 million in the 
  comparable period in 2015 
- General & administrative expenses decreased by 20% and operating 
  expenses decreased by 14% for the first nine months of 2016 
  compared to the first nine months of 2015 due to the Company's 
  continued cost cutting efforts 
- Revenue, net of royalties was $6.8 million for the first nine 
  months of 2016 compared to $10.7 million in the first nine months 
  of 2015 due to lower prices and lower production in 2016 compared 
  to the comparable period in 2015 
- Average production was 1,174 BOEPD for the first nine months of 
  2016, a decrease of 18% compared to the first nine months of 2015 
  production due to the completion of the Nickel Hill 36-3H well and 
  the remaining portion of the Emery 17-1H well in mid-2015 
- Average netbacks were $15.97 per BOE for the first nine months of 
  2016, a decrease of 29% compared to the first nine months of 2015 
  due to lower prices in 2016.  If the realized gains from the 
  commodity contracts are included, the average netbacks for the 
  first nine months increase by more than $11/barrel to $27.00 per 
  BOE 
- During the first nine months of 2016, the Company made paydowns 
  totaling $3.9 million on its credit facility to reduce the 
  outstanding balance to $20.5 million.  The Company has $3.9 million
  available to borrow on the credit facility as the existing lenders 
  reaffirmed our available borrowing capacity at $24.4 million 
  subsequent to the end of the period 
- Net loss was $7.4 million for the first nine months of 2016 
  compared to net loss of $221,000 in first nine months of 2015.  The
  first nine months of 2016 included an unrealized loss on commodity 
  contracts of $6.0 million.

First Nine Months of 2016 versus First Nine Months of 2015

Oil and gas gross revenues totaled $8,826,000 in the first nine months of 2016 versus $13,977,000 in the first nine months of 2015. Oil revenues were $7,098,000 in the first nine months of 2016 versus $11,812,000 in the first nine months of 2015, a decrease of 40% as average oil prices decreased 21% or $10.31 a barrel for the period, coupled by a decrease in production of 24%. Natural gas revenues decreased $455,000 or 40%, in the first nine months of 2016 as natural gas production decreased 20% and average natural gas prices decreased 25% compared to the first nine months of 2015. NGL revenue increased $18,000, or 2%, due to an increase in NGL production of 3% which was partially offset by an average NGL price decrease of 2% in the first nine months of 2016.

Production and operating expenses decreased $268,000 or 14% for the first nine months of 2016 compared to the prior year first nine months due to a decrease in total production.

Depletion and depreciation expense decreased $1,881,000 due to decreased production.

General and administrative expenses decreased $711,000, or 20%, due to the Company's cost cutting efforts which resulted in lower salary and benefits, professional fees and travel costs.

Finance income decreased $1,748,000 due to an unrealized gain on financial commodity contracts in 2015 of $2,374,000. Finance expense increased $5,718,000 due to an unrealized loss on financial commodity contracts in 2016 of $5,965,000. 

BNK         
PETROLEUM   
INC.        
CONDENSED   
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS  
OF FINANCIAL
POSITION    
(Unaudited, 
Expressed in
Thousands of
United      
States      
Dollars)    
                         September           December
                         30,                 31,     
                         2016                2015    
Current                                              
assets                                               
             Cash and    $         1,677     $        1,666    
             cash                                              
             equivalents                                       
             Trade and             1,624              2,905    
             other                                             
             receivables                                       
             Deposits              830                906      
             and prepaid                                       
             expenses                                          
             Fair value            1,919              4,459    
             of                                                
             commodity                                         
             contracts                                         
                         6,050               9,936   
Non-current                                          
assets                                               
             Fair value            -                  2,802    
             of                                                
             commodity                                         
             contracts                                         
             Property,             132,562            136,233  
             plant and                                         
             equipment                                         
             Exploration           835                835      
             and                                               
             evaluation                                        
             assets                                            
                         133,397             139,870 
Total assets $           139,447   $         149,806 
Current                                              
liabilities                                          
             Trade and   $         2,302     $        2,638    
             other                                             
             payables                                          
                         2,302               2,638   
Non-current                                          
liabilities                                          
             Loans and             20,170             23,961   
             borrowings                                        
             Asset                 735                788      
             retirement                                        
             obligations                                       
             Fair value            623                -        
             of                                                
             commodity                                         
             contracts                                         
                         21,528              24,749  
Equity                                               
             Share                 279,859            279,859  
             capital                                           
             Contributed           22,072             21,471   
             surplus                                           
             Deficit               (186,314)          (178,911)
Total equity             115,617             122,419 
Total equity $           139,447   $         149,806 
and                                                  
liabilities                                           
BNK PETROLEUM 
INC.          
CONDENSED     
CONSOLIDATED  
STATEMENT OF  
OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE 
INCOME (LOSS) 
(Unaudited,   
expressed in  
Thousands of  
United States 
dollars,      
except per    
share amounts)
                             Third          First 
                             Quarter        Nine  
                                            Months
                             2016           2015         2016            2015   
Oil and        $             2,321   $      3,470  $     6,828   $       10,705 
natural gas                                                                     
revenue, net                                                                    
Other income                 1              1            2               6      
                             2,322          3,471        6,830           10,711 
Exploration                  -              -            -               44     
and evaluation                                                                  
expenditures                                                                    
Production and               570            717          1,693           1,961  
operating                                                                       
expenses                                                                        
Depletion and                1,286          2,284        4,381           6,262  
depreciation                                                                    
General and                  872            925          2,902           3,613  
administrative                                                                  
expenses                                                                        
Share based                  144            127          506             455    
compensation                                                                    
                             2,872          4,053        9,482           12,335 
Finance income               915            5,626        3,560           5,308  
Finance                      (880)          (562)        (7,436)         (1,718)
expense                                                                         
Net income     $             (515)   $      4,482  $     (6,528) $       1,966  
(loss) and                                                                      
comprehensive                                                                   
income (loss)                                                                   
from                                                                            
continuing                                                                      
operations                                                                      
               Net loss and          (328)         (285)         (875)           (2,187)
               comprehensive                                                            
               loss from                                                                
               discontinued                                                             
               operations                                                               
               Net income            (843)         4,197         (7,403)         (221)  
               (loss)                                                                   
               Net income    $       (0.01) $      0.03  $       (0.05)  $       (0.00) 
               (loss) per                                                               
               share                                                                     
BNK        
PETROLEUM  
INC.       
THIRD      
QUARTER    
2016       
($000      
except as  
noted)     
                    Third          First 
                    Quarter        Nine  
                                   Months
                    2016    2015          2016    2015  
Oil revenue $       2,459   3,693  $      7,098   11,812
before                                                  
royalties                                               
Gas revenue         224     420           694     1,149 
before                                                  
royalties                                               
NGL revenue         317     412           1,034   1,016 
before                                                  
royalties                                               
Gross Oil   $       3,000   4,525  $      8,826   13,977
and Gas                                                 
revenue                                                 
Cash Flow   2,016   2,561          5,560  6,616  
from                                             
continuing                                       
operations                                       
Additions   (209)   (685)          (746)  (9,081)
to                                               
property,                                        
plant &                                          
equipment                                        
Additions   -       -              -      (28)   
to                                               
exploration                                      
and                                              
evaluation                                       
assets                                           
Statistics:                                      
            Third           First 
            Quarter         Nine  
                            Months
            2016            2015          2016           2015  
Average oil 628             904           681            895   
production                                                     
(Bopd)                                                         
Average     1,001           1,799         1,293          1,613 
natural gas                                                    
production                                                     
(mcf/d)                                                        
Average NGL 229             350           277            268   
production                                                     
(Boepd)                                                        
Average     1,024           1,554         1,174          1,432 
production                                                     
(Boepd)                                                        
Average oil $42.55          $44.41        $38.04         $48.35
price                                                          
($/bbl)                                                        
Average     $2.43           $2.54         $1.96          $2.61 
natural gas                                                    
price                                                          
($/mcf)                                                        
Average NGL $15.07          $12.78        $13.60         $13.88
price                                                          
($/bbl)                                                        
Average     $31.84          $31.65        $27.44         $35.75
price per                                                      
barrel                                                         
Royalties   7.21            7.39          6.21           8.37  
per barrel                                                     
Operating   6.05            5.02          5.26           5.01  
expenses                                                       
per barrel                                                     
Netback per $18.58          $19.24        $15.97         $22.37
barrel                                                         
Average     $41.50          $40.91        $38.47         $43.09
price per                                                      
barrel                                                         
including                                                      
commodity                                                      
contracts                                                      
Royalties   7.21            7.39          6.21           8.37  
per barrel                                                     
Operating   6.05            5.02          5.26           5.01  
expenses                                                       
per barrel                                                     
Netback per $28.24          $28.50        $27.00         $29.71
barrel                                                         
including                                                      
commodity                                                      
contracts

The information outlined above is extracted from and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and the related management's discussion and analysis thereof, copies of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Netback per barrel, net operating income and funds from operations (collectively, the "Company's Non-GAAP Measures") are not measures recognized under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP.

The Company's Non-GAAP Measures are described and reconciled to the GAAP measures in the management's discussion and analysis which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statements

In this news release and the Company's other public disclosure: 

(a) The Company's
    natural gas  
    production is
    reported in  
    thousands of 
    cubic feet ("
    Mcfs"). The  
    Company also 
    uses         
    references to
    barrels ("   
    Bbls") and   
    barrels of   
    oil          
    equivalent ("
    Boes") to    
    reflect      
    natural gas  
    liquids and  
    oil          
    production   
    and sales.   
    Boes may be  
    misleading,  
    particularly 
    if used in   
    isolation. A 
    Boe          
    conversion   
    ratio of 6   
    Mcf:1 Bbl is 
    based on an  
    energy       
    equivalency  
    conversion   
    method       
    primarily    
    applicable at
    the burner   
    tip and does 
    not represent
    a value      
    equivalency  
    at the       
    wellhead.    
    Given that   
    the value    
    ratio based  
    on the       
    current price
    of crude oil 
    as compared  
    to natural   
    gas is       
    significantly
    different    
    from the     
    energy       
    equivalency  
    of 6:1,      
    utilizing a  
    conversion on
    a 6:1 basis  
    may be       
    misleading as
    an indication
    of value.    
(b) Discounted   
    and          
    undiscounted 
    net present  
    value of     
    future net   
    revenues     
    attributable 
    to reserves  
    do not       
    represent    
    fair market  
    value.       
(c) Possible     
    reserves are 
    those        
    additional   
    reserves that
    are less     
    certain to be
    recovered    
    than probable
    reserves.    
    There is a   
    10%          
    probability  
    that the     
    quantities   
    actually     
    recovered    
    will equal or
    exceed the   
    sum of proved
    plus probable
    plus possible
    reserves.    
(d) The Company  
    discloses    
    short-term   
    production   
    rates.       
    Readers are  
    cautioned    
    that such    
    production   
    rates are    
    preliminary  
    in nature and
    are not      
    necessarily  
    indicative of
    long-term    
    performance  
    or of        
    ultimate     
    recovery.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking information including information regarding the use of proceeds from the equity offering completed in October 2016, the proposed timing and expected results of exploratory and development work including production from the Company's Tishomingo field, Oklahoma acreage, availability of funds from the Company's reserves based loan facility and the Company's strategy and objectives. The use of any of the words "target", "plans", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and assumptions, including that the Company's geologic and reservoir models and analysis will be validated, that indications of early results are reasonably accurate predictors of the prospectiveness of the shale intervals, that previous exploration results are indicative of future results and success, that expected production from future wells can be achieved as modeled, declines will match the modeling, future well production rates will be improved over existing wells, that rates of return as modeled can be achieved, that recoveries are consistent with management's expectations, that additional wells are actually drilled and completed, that design and performance improvements will reduce development time and expense and improve productivity, that discoveries will prove to be economic, that anticipated results and estimated costs will be consistent with managements' expectations, that all required permits and approvals and the necessary labor and equipment will be obtained, provided or available, as applicable, on terms that are acceptable to the Company, when required, that no unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays or labor or contract disputes are encountered, that the development plans of the Company and its co-venturers will not change, that the demand for oil and gas will be sustained, that the Company will continue to be able to access sufficient capital through financings, credit facilities, farm-ins or other participation arrangements to maintain its projects, that the Company will continue in compliance with the covenants under its reserves-based loan facility and that the borrowing base will not be reduced, that funds will be available from the Company's reserves based loan facility when required to fund planned operations, that the Company will not be adversely affected by changing government policies and regulations, social instability or other political, economic or diplomatic developments in the countries in which it operates and that global economic conditions will not deteriorate in a manner that has an adverse impact on the Company's business and its ability to advance its business strategy.

Forward looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: any of the assumptions on which such forward looking information is based vary or prove to be invalid, including that the Company's geologic and reservoir models or analysis are not validated, anticipated results and estimated costs will not be consistent with managements' expectations, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry (e.g. operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration and development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, risks and uncertainties associated with securing the necessary regulatory approvals and financing to proceed with continued development of the Tishomingo Field, the Company or its subsidiaries is not able for any reason to obtain and provide the information necessary to secure required approvals or that required regulatory approvals are otherwise not available when required, that unexpected geological results are encountered, that completion techniques require further optimization, that production rates do not match the Company's assumptions, that very low or no production rates are achieved, that the Company will cease to be in compliance with the covenants under its reserves-based loan facility and be required to repay outstanding amounts or that the borrowing base will be reduced pursuant to a borrowing base re-determination, that the Company is unable to access required capital, that funding is not available from the Company's reserves based loan facility at the times or in the amounts required for planned operations, that occurrences such as those that are assumed will not occur, do in fact occur, and those conditions that are assumed will continue or improve, do not continue or improve and the other risks identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under the "Risk Factors" section, the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and the Company's other public disclosure, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to take into account important factors that could cause actual costs or results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause actual results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking information included in this release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

About BNK Petroleum Inc.

BNK Petroleum Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused on finding and exploiting large, predominately unconventional oil and gas resource plays. Through various affiliates and subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates shale gas properties and concessions in the United States. Additionally the Company is utilizing its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional unconventional projects. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BKX.

Contact: 

Wolf E. Regener, President and Chief Executive Officer, +1 (805)

484-3613, Email: investorrelations@bnkpetroleum.com, Website:

www.bnkpetroleum.com
