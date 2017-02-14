-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel/Company Information 14.02.2017 The Supervisory Board of FACC AG has appointed Robert Machtlinger (49) as the new CEO of the Group in its meeting on 13 February 2017. "Robert Machtlinger is highly respected by the customers, has an excellent knowledge of the market and is a sign of continuity both internally and externally," said Geng Ruguang, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FACC AG. Besides, in the course of the current financial year, Robert Machtlinger has laid the basis for the future development of FACC AG. As the new CEO, Robert Machtlinger will be also responsible for the production. "I'm very much looking forward to successfully promoting FACC AG's development together with my team, while continuing along the path we have embarked on over the past months," pointed out Robert Machtlinger. Further inquiry note: Investor Relations: Manual Taverne Director Investor Relations Mobil: 0664/801192819 E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.com end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer: FACC AG Fischerstraße 9 A-4910 Ried im Innkreis phone: +43/59/616-0 FAX: +43/59/616-81000 mail: office@facc.com WWW: www.facc.com sector: Industrial Components ISIN: AT00000FACC2 indexes: stockmarkets: Regulated free trade: Wien language: English