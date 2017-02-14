FACC AG

EANS-Adhoc: FACC AG
Robert Machtlinger was appointed as CEO of FACC AG

14.02.2017 – 07:31 


  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
  The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Personnel/Company Information
14.02.2017


The Supervisory Board of FACC AG has appointed Robert Machtlinger (49) as the
new CEO of the Group in its meeting on 13 February 2017.
"Robert Machtlinger is highly respected by the customers, has an excellent
knowledge of the market and is a sign of continuity both internally and
externally," said Geng Ruguang, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FACC AG.
Besides, in the course of the current financial year, Robert Machtlinger has
laid the basis for the future development of FACC AG. 
As the new CEO, Robert Machtlinger will be also responsible for the production.
"I'm very much looking forward to successfully promoting FACC AG's development
together with my team, while continuing along the path we have embarked on over
the past months," pointed out Robert Machtlinger.


Further inquiry note:
Investor Relations:
Manual Taverne
Director Investor Relations
Mobil: 0664/801192819
E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.com

issuer:      FACC AG
             Fischerstraße 9
             A-4910 Ried im Innkreis
phone:       +43/59/616-0
FAX:         +43/59/616-81000
mail:     office@facc.com
WWW:      www.facc.com
sector:      Industrial Components
ISIN:        AT00000FACC2
indexes:     
stockmarkets: Regulated free trade: Wien 
language:   English
