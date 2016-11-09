--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9-month report
BAWAG P.S.K. REPORTS STRONG NET PROFIT
OF EUR 380 MILLION FOR Q1-3 2016
- Net profit of EUR 380 million, +19% versus prior year
- Return on tangible equity of 19.0%, +1.4pts
- Operating income of EUR 743 million, +2%
- Core revenues of EUR 690 million, +1%
- Net interest margin stable at 2.1%
- Operating expenses down 4%
- Cost-income ratio improved to 42.8%, -2.6pts
- Fully loaded CET1 ratio of 15.7%, +2.8pts versus year-end 2015
VIENNA, Austria - November 9, 2016 - BAWAG P.S.K. today reports a strong net
profit of EUR 380 million for the first three quarters 2016, up 19% versus the
prior year. The increase was driven by higher operating income, lower operating
expenses and reduced risk costs. The return on tangible equity came in at 19.0%,
up 1.4pts. The net interest margin remained stable at 2.1%. Operating expenses
were down 4% and the cost-income ratio down 2.6pts to 42.8%. Risk costs
decreased by 28% to EUR 25 million.
"BAWAG P.S.K. delivered strong results in the first three quarters 2016,
reporting a net profit of EUR 380 million. With a return on tangible equity of
19.0%, a cost-income ratio of 42.8% and a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 15.7%,
BAWAG P.S.K. ranks among the most profitable, efficient and best capitalized
banks across Europe. The continued strong results reiterate that BAWAG P.S.K. is
well positioned to win in this competitive and evolving European banking
landscape. We will continue to maintain our Austria- and developed
market-focused low-risk strategy while providing our customers with simple,
transparent and best-in-class products and services. All our 2016 financial
targets are expected to be achieved or exceeded from today's perspective," said
Chief Executive Officer Byron Haynes.
"Over the past four years, we have simplified our business model by focusing on
core products, cost efficiency, low leverage and a conservative risk profile. We
will continue to execute on a variety of operational and strategic initiatives
during the fourth quarter 2016 and going forward into 2017. Our focus continues
to be on driving efficiency, operational excellence and profitable growth," said
Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk.
Strong capital ratios
The fully loaded CET1 ratio further improved by 2.8pts to 15.7% (Dec 2015:
12.9%) and the fully loaded total capital ratio by 3.0pts to 18.8% (Dec 2015:
15.8%). At the same time, we maintained an RWA density of 46%, a conservative
ratio relative to our European peers.
BAWAG P.S.K. rated by Fitch for the first time
On November 7, 2016, BAWAG P.S.K. was rated by Fitch for the first time. The
long-term issuer rating and the standalone rating were both set at "A-" with a
stable outlook. The main rating drivers were, amongst others, a strong and
experienced management team with a demonstrated track record in realigning the
Bank's business model following its restructuring, the conservative risk
appetite and strong asset quality reflecting the focus on high-quality assets in
developed markets, an established brand and strong retail franchise in Austria
with a good performance record supported by a focus on cost control, pricing
discipline as well as a strong capitalization and performance in regulatory
stress tests. This rating makes BAWAG P.S.K. the highest rated bank in Austria
by Fitch and Moody's as well as one of the few banks across Europe with two
ratings in the single A category.
BAWAG P.S.K. awarded "Austria's Best Bank 2016" by Euromoney
In July 2016, BAWAG P.S.K. was awarded "Austria's Best Bank 2016" by Euromoney,
one of the world's leading special-interest magazines for banking, finance and
capital market issues. This award underlines BAWAG P.S.K.'s successful strategic
transformation in recent years and is the second important international
recognition for the Bank after The Banker's "Bank of the Year 2015" award for
Austria in December 2015.
Key business highlights in the first three quarters 2016
BAWAG P.S.K. successfully executed on its business plans in the first three
quarters 2016, delivering another period of strong results.
Operating income increased by 2% to EUR 743 million, driven by strong net
interest income. Despite the continued low-interest rate environment, net
interest income increased by 1% versus the first three quarters 2015, driven by
core product growth, pricing initiatives and lower funding costs. Net interest
margin remained stable at 2.1%, reflecting the Bank's dedicated focus on
risk-adjusted pricing and optimizing the liability structure.
Operating expenses decreased by 4% to EUR 318 million, driven by sustainable
long-term measures in personnel and non-personnel expenses. The cost-income
ratio further decreased by 2.6pts to 42.8%.
Risk costs decreased by 28% to EUR 25 million in the first three quarters 2016,
resulting from the improved overall credit quality of the individual business
segments and positive effects from the prior years' de-risking activities. The
Bank continues to maintain a conservative risk profile with disciplined
underwriting and a focus on developed markets in Austria, Western Europe and the
United States. This is best reflected in a low risk cost ratio of 12bps and a
low and stable NPL ratio of 2.3%.
Profit before tax was EUR 367 million, up 8% versus the prior year. Net profit
increased by 19% to EUR 380 million, driven by higher operating income, lower
operating expenses and risk costs as well as tax income resulting from the
recognition of deferred tax assets on tax loss carryforwards in the first
quarter. These positive developments offset the increase in regulatory charges.
Loans and receivables with customers decreased by 3% to EUR 23.9 billion
compared to year-end 2015 but increased by 1% compared to the second quarter
2016. The total new origination volume in the first three quarters 2016 was EUR
3.2 billion. The overall customer loan book continued to be comprised of
two-thirds exposure to Austria and one-third to Western Europe and the United
States. The investments in the Bank's Austrian retail franchise continue to pay
off. The market share in consumer loans, one of the Bank's core retail products,
grew to 11.4%, up 120bps from year-end 2015, representing net asset growth of
10.0%.
Deposits from customers increased by 5% to EUR 22.7 billion compared to year-end
2015 and by 3% compared to the second quarter 2016, mainly resulting from higher
deposit account balances. Funding costs continued to decrease as the product
mix, volume and pricing were optimized. At the end of the third quarter 2016,
the blended overall retail deposit rate stood at 0.24%, down 11bps versus a year
ago.
The funding of BAWAG P.S.K. continued to be based on stable customer deposits
representing two thirds of the funding base. Additionally, the Bank issued two
Swiss franc senior unsecured bonds with a total of CHF 275 million in October in
order to replace the derivative CHF funding used so far with direct CHF funding,
with one issuance accounting for the lowest ever recorded yield of a newly
issued financial bond on the Swiss financial market (minus 25bps). Furthermore,
to gain access to direct GBP funding, BAWAG P.S.K. placed a GBP 500 million RMBS
(Residential mortgage-backed securities) transaction backed by high-quality
performing UK retail mortgages in early November (settlement on November 11)
representing the first ever RMBS transaction by an Austrian bank.
Segment reporting
The BAWAG P.S.K. Retail segment, consisting of the Bank's retail and small
business lending to domestic customers, social housing activities and real
estate leasing, achieved a net profit of EUR 126 million in the first three
quarters 2016, up 14% compared to the same period last year, while also
delivering a return on equity of 19.6% and a cost-income ratio of 55.0%. Higher
core revenues and lower operating expenses offset in particular the increased
regulatory charges. New loan originations were EUR 880 million, while moderately
increasing margins and maintaining the disciplined underwriting standards.
Overall risk metrics reflect the high credit quality of the retail business,
with a risk cost ratio of 0.38% and an NPL ratio of 2.3%.
The easygroup segment, comprising Austria's leading direct bank easybank, our
auto and mobile leasing platforms as well as our international residential
mortgage portfolio, showed strong results by more than doubling net profit to
EUR 69 million compared to the first three quarters 2015, with a return on
equity of 24.9% and a cost-income ratio of 24.1%. The underlying performance
reflects the acquisition of the Volksbank Leasing business as well as the
purchase of a high-quality performing international residential mortgage
portfolio during the fourth quarter 2015. During the first three quarters 2016,
the segment recorded new business originations of EUR 360 million, including EUR
277 million in consumer auto leasing, which was up 12% from the first three
quarters 2015. In July, we entered into a partnership with Autogott, Austria's
leading online car sales channel, which will increase easybank's brand awareness
and further grow the segment's current customer base of approximately 380,000
clients in Austria. In addition, we successfully launched our new brand
easyleasing in September. easyleasing will become our "one brand and one face"
to the leasing market in Austria. Overall, easygroup is well positioned to
further build out its asset origination capabilities in auto leasing and
consumer loans both domestically and internationally.
The DACH Corporates & Public Sector segment includes corporate and public
lending activities and other feedriven financial services for mainly Austrian
customers and select client relationships in Germany and Switzerland. The
segment contributed EUR 54 million to the Bank's net profit in the first three
quarters 2016, a decrease of 16% compared to the same period last year, but
still delivered a return on equity of 13.2%. Core revenues were down 17%, driven
by early redemptions, margin pressure and low new business volume. This was
offset by an improvement in operating expenses (down 8%) and positive risk
costs. In the first three quarters 2016, the business segment recorded EUR 390
million of new lending in addition to regular renewals. The overall quality of
the portfolio further improved with an NPL ratio of 0.7%, down 0.3pts versus the
prior year and being a reflection of prior years' de-risking activities.
The International Business segment comprises international corporate, real
estate and portfolio lending outside the DACH region primarily in Western Europe
and the United States. In the first three quarters 2016, the Bank continued to
focus on loan origination opportunities in select developed Western countries,
generating new business volume of EUR 1.6 billion. The segment contributed EUR
82 million to the Bank's net profit in the first three quarters 2016, up 1% from
the same period last year, and delivered a return on equity of 19.1% despite
higher-than-anticipated early redemptions. Similar to the DACH business, the
international business is characterized by high-quality assets with no
non-performing loans.
Treasury Services & Markets manages the Bank's investment portfolio of financial
securities in the amount of EUR 5.1 billion as well as the liquidity reserve of
EUR 0.8 billion at the end of September 2016. The investment strategy continues
to focus on investment grade securities primarily representing secured and
unsecured bonds of financial institutions in Western Europe and the United
States as well as select sovereign bond exposures in order to maintain a solid
diversification. The investment portfolio's average maturity was 4.1 years,
comprising 97% investment grade-rated securities, of which 80% were rated in the
single "A" category or higher. The segment contributed EUR 41 million to the
Bank's net profit in the first three quarters 2016, up 39% compared to the same
period in 2015, and delivered a return on equity of 15.3%. Overall core revenues
were down 3.9%, with higher gains and losses on financial instruments and lower
operating expenses.
About BAWAG P.S.K.
With more than 1.7 million customers, BAWAG P.S.K. is one of Austria's largest,
most profitable and best capitalized banks operating under a well-recognized
national brand. We apply a low-risk, highly efficient, simple and transparent
business model focused on Austria and other developed markets - with two-thirds
of our customer loans and receivables within Austria. The remaining customer
loans are predominantly in Western Europe and the United States. We serve
Austrian retail, small business and corporate customers across the country,
offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment and
insurance services. Our Austrian business is complemented by international
activities focused on retail, corporate, commercial real estate and portfolio
lending in Western economies. This strategy provides us with earnings
diversification and growth opportunities while maintaining a conservative risk
profile with disciplined underwriting.
We run the Bank in a safe and secure manner with a strong balance sheet, low
leverage and solid capitalization. Delivering simple, transparent and
best-in-class products and services that meet our customers' needs is our
consistent strategy across all business units.
BAWAG P.S.K.'s Investor Relations website https://www.bawagpsk.com/IR contains
further information about the Bank, including financial and other information
for investors.
BAWAG P.S.K. contacts:
Financial Community:
Benjamin del Fabro (Head of Investor Relations & Communications)
Tel: +43 (0) 5 99 05-22456
E-mail: investor.relations@bawagpsk.com
Further inquiry note:
Pressestelle
T: 43 (0)59905 - 31210
F: 43 (0)59905 - 22007
e-mail: presse@bawagpsk.com
language: English