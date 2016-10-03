Binder+Co Aktiengesellschaft

EANS-News: Binder+Co Aktiengesellschaft
End of the Binder+Co share exchange process - start of the invalidation declaration procedure 

03.10.2016 – 08:51 


Company Information/Delisting

End of the Binder+Co share exchange process - start of the invalidation
declaration procedure 

Gleisdorf, 3 October 2016


At the Binder+Co AG Annual General Meeting held on 12 April 2016, it was agreed
to amend company articles §§ 4, 21 and 24 in a manner that would allow the
replacement of the company's bearer shares by registered shares. This amendment
to the articles was entered into the Binder+Co AG company register on 30 July
2016, thereby rendering incorrect the content of the bearer shares of Binder+Co
AG stockholders, which are securitised by an amendable global certificate with
the numbers 1 to 3,750,000 ISIN AT000BINDER3.

For this reason, on 1 August 2016, via UniCredit Bank Austria AG, Binder+Co AG
requested its stockholders to exchange their deposited bearer shares for
effective registered shares by 30 September 2016. 

To date not all company stockholders have complied with this request.

Therefore, following receipt of court approval, Binder+Co AG now intends to
initiate an invalidation procedure. Via three announcements in the Official
Gazette of the "Wiener Zeitung", pursuant to 
§67 Para.2 and §58 Para.2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, those
stockholders who have not yet instructed the banks managing their accounts to
submit their bearer shares for conversion into registered shares will be urged
to hand over their bearer shares for replacement by new registered share
certificates in the period from 13 October 2016 (beginning of the day) to 31
January 2017 (course of the day). Any shares, which in spite of the threefold
request have not been submitted for exchange into registered shares within the
stated deadline by 31 January 2017 (course of the day), will subsequently be
declared invalid.

Information regarding the share exchange can also be found on the company
website at  
www.binder-co.at under the heading "Binder+Co share".

The Binder+Co Group
Binder+Co is a specialist in the field of processing, environmental and
packaging technology and the world market leader in the screening and glass
recycling segments. The Binder+Co Group consists of Binder+Co AG, the four fully
owned subsidiaries Comec-Binder S.r.l., Bublon GmbH, Binder+Co Machinery
(Tianjin) Ltd. and Binder+Co USA Inc., as well as the Statec Binder GmbH joint
venture (50.7%).

Further inquiry note:
Karl Grabner, Member of the Board
Tel.: +43/3112/800-363

Unser Verbreitungsnetzwerk ots sorgt für optimale Reichweite und Relevanz.

Unser Produktionsservice studio macht Ihre Story multimedial erlebbar.

