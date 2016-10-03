-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer/originator is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information/Delisting End of the Binder+Co share exchange process - start of the invalidation declaration procedure Gleisdorf, 3 October 2016 At the Binder+Co AG Annual General Meeting held on 12 April 2016, it was agreed to amend company articles §§ 4, 21 and 24 in a manner that would allow the replacement of the company's bearer shares by registered shares. This amendment to the articles was entered into the Binder+Co AG company register on 30 July 2016, thereby rendering incorrect the content of the bearer shares of Binder+Co AG stockholders, which are securitised by an amendable global certificate with the numbers 1 to 3,750,000 ISIN AT000BINDER3. For this reason, on 1 August 2016, via UniCredit Bank Austria AG, Binder+Co AG requested its stockholders to exchange their deposited bearer shares for effective registered shares by 30 September 2016. To date not all company stockholders have complied with this request. Therefore, following receipt of court approval, Binder+Co AG now intends to initiate an invalidation procedure. Via three announcements in the Official Gazette of the "Wiener Zeitung", pursuant to §67 Para.2 and §58 Para.2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, those stockholders who have not yet instructed the banks managing their accounts to submit their bearer shares for conversion into registered shares will be urged to hand over their bearer shares for replacement by new registered share certificates in the period from 13 October 2016 (beginning of the day) to 31 January 2017 (course of the day). Any shares, which in spite of the threefold request have not been submitted for exchange into registered shares within the stated deadline by 31 January 2017 (course of the day), will subsequently be declared invalid. Information regarding the share exchange can also be found on the company website at www.binder-co.at under the heading "Binder+Co share". The Binder+Co Group Binder+Co is a specialist in the field of processing, environmental and packaging technology and the world market leader in the screening and glass recycling segments. The Binder+Co Group consists of Binder+Co AG, the four fully owned subsidiaries Comec-Binder S.r.l., Bublon GmbH, Binder+Co Machinery (Tianjin) Ltd. and Binder+Co USA Inc., as well as the Statec Binder GmbH joint venture (50.7%). Further inquiry note: Karl Grabner, Member of the Board Tel.: +43/3112/800-363 end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- company: Binder+Co Aktiengesellschaft Grazerstraße 19-25 A-8200 Gleisdorf phone: +43 3112 800-363 FAX: +43 3112 800-320 mail: karl.grabner@binder-co.at WWW: www.binder-co.com sector: Machine Manufacturing ISIN: AT000BINDER3 indexes: mid market stockmarkets: Third Market: Wien language: English