EANS-Adhoc: Dividend policy of Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Kapsch TrafficCom will continue with its practice to distribute a dividend of at
least one third of the profit for the period. If this value corresponds to a
dividend per share of less than EUR 1.00, the company will consider a higher
distribution rate, so that an Annual Base Dividend of EUR 1.00 can be assumed.
 
Depending on the economic development, the market environment and the capital
needs for upcoming projects, the dividend payment can be higher or lower than
the Annual Base Dividend. However, within a reference period of three years, the
company aims at paying out an average annual dividend which at least corresponds
to the Annual Base Dividend (EUR 1.00).
 
Herewith, Kapsch TrafficCom follows a sustainable dividend policy which provides
the company with sufficient flexibility to respond to market developments.


Further inquiry note:
Press contact:
Dr. Ingrid Lawicka 
Unternehmenssprecherin
Kapsch AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich 
Tel.: +43 50 811 1705
E-Mail: ingrid.lawicka@kapsch.net

Investor contact:
Mag. Hans Lang	 
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich 
Tel.: +43 50 811 1122
E-Mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

