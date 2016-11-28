EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG awarded by ASFINAG with the installation and the technical operation of the "GO Maut 2.0 - Mauttechnik"

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Government Contracts
28.11.2016


Vienna, November 28, 2016 - Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN AT000KAPSCH9), listed at
the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Prime Market segment, has been informed by the
Austrian motorway operator ASFINAG (ASFINAG AUTOBAHNEN- UND SCHNELLSTRASSEN-
FINANZIERUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT) about being awarded with the installation and
the technical operation of the "GO Maut 2.0 - Mauttechnik" (country-wide tolling
system for vehicles with more than 3.5 tons). The respective contract has been
concluded and work commences immediately. The technical operation will begin
upon acceptation of the new system and will be rendered for a term of ten years
whereas the mandate can be extended five times for a one year period. The
profitability of the new project will not be as high as of the current, still
on-going project.


