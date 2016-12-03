NovoSeven® Resolved 96.5% of Bleeds When Initiated Within One Hour After Bleed Onset in People With Haemophilia A or B With Inhibitors

Bagsværd, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - This material is intended for global medical media only.

Novo Nordisk today announced that NovoSeven® (rFVIIa), a portable room temperature stable recombinant activated factor VIIa, resolved 96.5% of bleeds when initiated within one hour after onset of bleeding, demonstrating efficacy of early treatment in people with haemophilia A or B with inhibitors.[1] Efficacy also remained high for bleeds treated after 4 hours.[1] A subanalysis of the SMART-7(TM) study, evaluating the efficacy of NovoSeven® in a real-world setting, was presented today at the 58th American Society of Haematology (ASH) annual meeting.

The SMART-7(TM) study examined the status of bleeding episodes across people with haemophilia divided into three groups by time to first treatment with NovoSeven® (<=1 hour, ?1-<=4 hours, ?4 hours).[1] Across the three groups, 94.6% of bleeds were resolved while another 4.8% of bleeds were slowed.[1]

"Clinical guidelines recommend that acute bleeds in people with haemophilia should be treated within two hours of bleed onset," said Dr Gary Benson, SMART-7(TM) investigator, Northern Ireland Haemophilia Comprehensive Care Centre, Belfast City Hospital, Belfast, UK. "This study has shown that NovoSeven® has a favourable safety profile and can help people living with haemophilia to address bleeds quickly."

Efficacy results from this subgroup analysis of SMART-7(TM) are aligned with previous rFVIIa data.[2]-[7] Furthermore, no binding antibodies were associated with the room temperature stable formulation of rFVIIa under real-world conditions.

About SMART-7(TM)

SMART-7(TM) (NCT01220141) was a prospective, post-authorisation, single-arm, multinational, multi-centre, non-interventional study investigating the safety and effectiveness of NovoSeven® (rFVIIa), a room temperature stable recombinant activated factor VIIa in people with haemophilia A or B with inhibitors in a real-world setting.[1]

A total number of 51 participants were enrolled across 14 countries. Participants were aged 1.6-69.5 years (median 22.0 years) with a historical median bleeding rate of one episode per month. The primary objective of the study was to monitor people with haemophilia A or B with inhibitors treated with NovoSeven® for a decreased therapeutic response.[1]

About NovoSeven®

NovoSeven® is a recombinant activated factor VII (rFVIIa) and is indicated for the treatment of spontaneous and surgical bleedings in haemophilia A or B patients with inhibitors, acquired haemophilia, congenital FVII deficiency and Glanzmann's thrombasthenia (EU and US only).[8]

About haemophilia

Haemophilia is a chronic, inherited bleeding disorder that primarily affects males. People born with haemophilia have little or no clotting factor, which is a protein needed for normal blood clotting. The two main types of haemophilia are A and B; people living with haemophilia A lack clotting factor VIII and people living with haemophilia B lack clotting factor IX. Haemophilia A is about four times as common as haemophilia B.[9] Inhibitor formation is the most serious complication in haemophilia A or B, rendering the patient unresponsive of replacement therapy with clotting factor VIII or IX. In that case, bypassing agents such as NovoSeven® are used.

Haemophilia can be mild, moderate or severe, depending on the amount of clotting factor in the blood. Approximately 400,000 people are estimated to live with haemophilia globally.[10]

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: haemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,600 people in 75 countries and markets its products in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com (http://www.novonordisk.com/), Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/novonordisk), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/novonordisk), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/novo-nordisk), YouTube (http://www.Youtube.com/novonordisk)

