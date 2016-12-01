RHI AG

EANS-News: RHI AG
Employee stock ownership scheme 4 plus 1 (share buyback)

01.12.2016 – 18:03 


Buybacks

Disclosure in accordance with § 65 para. 1 (4) of the Stock Corporation Act
(AktG) in conjunction with §§ 4 and 5 of the Disclosure Regulation 2002
 
With a resolution of the 37th Annual General Meeting of RHI AG on May 4, 2016,
the The Management Board was authorized in accordance with § 65 para. 1 (4) as
well as para. 1a and para. 1b AktG to acquire, during a period of validity of
30 months starting on May 4, 2016, up to 12,000 no-par bearer shares of the
Company by purchasing such shares both on an exchange and by off-market
transactions, in each case at the stock exchange price of the day this
authorization is exercised. The acquisition cannot be effected for the purpose
of trading in treasury shares. The authorization may be exercised in full or in
part or even in several tranches by the Company, by a subsidiary (§ 228 para. 3
UGB) or for the account of the Company by third parties.
 
On December 1, 2016, the Management Board adopted the decision to buy back
treasury shares up to a maximum amount of 12,000 (twelve thousand) shares via
the stock exchange, corresponding to the monthly extent of the purchases by
employees and executives of the company as well as members of the management,
executives and employees of subsidiaries of the company, and to make them
available ("to sell") to the above-mentioned group of persons within the
"employee stock ownership scheme 4+1" as "bonus shares". The company gives the
above-mentioned group of persons one "bonus share" for every 4 (four) shares of
the company they have purchased as part of the "employee stock ownership scheme
4 + 1".
 
By means of this disclosure, the resolution of the Management Board is published
and the intended free of charge transfer ("sale") of treasury shares to the
employees and executives of the company and the members of the management,
executives and employees of subsidiaries is announced.
 
The resolution adopted on May 4, 2016 regarding the authorization by the Annual
General Meeting was published in the Official Gazette (Amtsblatt zur Wiener
Zeitung) on May 6, 2016.
 
The share buyback program begins on December 1, 2016 and will end at the latest
with the expiry of the day on November 4, 2018.
 
The share buyback program refers to non-par bearer shares of the company.
 
The intended volume of the buyback of shares amounts to a maximum of 12,000
(twelve thousand) shares, which corresponds to a maximum of 0.03% (zero point
zero three percent) of the share capital of the company.
 
The consideration to be paid per share shall be no higher and no lower than the
share price on the stock exchange on the day of exercising the authorization.
 
The type of buyback is an acquisition of shares via the stock exchange for the
purpose of issuing the shares to employees and executives of the company as well
as members of the management, executives and employees of subsidiaries within
the "employee stock option scheme 4+1".
 
The share buyback program will have no effect on the listing of the shares of
the company.
 
The company intends, in accordance with § 5 para. 4 of the Disclosure Regulation
2002 (VeröffentlichungsV 2002), to fulfill the disclosure obligations in
accordance with §§ 6 and 7 of the Disclosure Regulation 2002 by publishing the
information on the website of the company in the Internet (www.rhi-ag.com).
 

Vienna, December 2016
 

The Management Board

Further inquiry note:
RHI AG  
Investor Relations
Mag. Simon Kuchelbacher
Tel: +43-1-50213-6676
Email: simon.kuchelbacher@rhi-ag.com

end of announcement                               euro adhoc 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


company:     RHI AG
             Wienerbergstrasse 9
             A-1100 Wien
phone:       +43 (0)50213-6676
FAX:         +43 (0)50213-6130
mail:     rhi@rhi-ag.com
WWW:      http://www.rhi-ag.com
sector:      Refractories
ISIN:        AT0000676903
indexes:     ATX Prime, ATX
stockmarkets: official market: Wien 
language:   English
Mit news aktuell erreichen Sie immer die richtigen Menschen

Unser Verbreitungsnetzwerk ots sorgt für optimale Reichweite und Relevanz.

Unser Verbreitungsnetzwerk ots sorgt für optimale Reichweite und Relevanz.

Unsere Mediendatenbank zimpel bietet immer die richtigen Ansprechpartner in den Redaktionen.

Unsere Mediendatenbank zimpel bietet immer die richtigen Ansprechpartner in den Redaktionen.

