-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers 13.10.2016 The Supervisory Board of RHI AG gave its approval to the resolutions proposed by the Management Board regarding the acquisition of a controlling stake of at least 46%, but no more than 50% plus one share of the share capital in Magnesita (the "Transaction") at its meeting today. The Management Board of RHI AG is thus authorized to take all actions stipulated in the share purchase agreement and to make any declaration necessary in the context of implementing the share purchase agreement. The completion of the Transaction is amongst others subject to (i) approvals by the relevant competition authorities, (ii) the migration of RHI to the Netherlands, (iii) the listing of RHI Magnesita's shares in the premium segment of the Official List on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and (iv) RHI's shareholders not having exceeded statutory withdrawal rights in an amount of more than EUR 70 million in connection with organizational changes preceding RHI's migration from Austria. The migration and the preceding organizational changes in Austria require qualified approval by RHI's shareholders' meeting. Further inquiry note: RHI AG Investor Relations Mag. Simon Kuchelbacher, CIIA Tel: +43-1-50213-6676 Email: simon.kuchelbacher@rhi-ag.com end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer: RHI AG Wienerbergstrasse 9 A-1100 Wien phone: +43 (0)50213-6676 FAX: +43 (0)50213-6130 mail: rhi@rhi-ag.com WWW: http://www.rhi-ag.com sector: Refractories ISIN: AT0000676903 indexes: ATX Prime, ATX stockmarkets: official market: Wien language: English