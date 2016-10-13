--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.10.2016
The Supervisory Board of RHI AG gave its approval to the resolutions proposed by
the Management Board regarding the acquisition of a controlling stake of at
least 46%, but no more than 50% plus one share of the share capital in Magnesita
(the "Transaction") at its meeting today. The Management Board of RHI AG is thus
authorized to take all actions stipulated in the share purchase agreement and to
make any declaration necessary in the context of implementing the share purchase
agreement.
The completion of the Transaction is amongst others subject to (i) approvals by
the relevant competition authorities, (ii) the migration of RHI to the
Netherlands, (iii) the listing of RHI Magnesita's shares in the premium segment
of the Official List on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and (iv)
RHI's shareholders not having exceeded statutory withdrawal rights in an amount
of more than EUR 70 million in connection with organizational changes preceding
RHI's migration from Austria. The migration and the preceding organizational
changes in Austria require qualified approval by RHI's shareholders' meeting.
